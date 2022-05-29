Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. Let's be real — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, this weekend's Memorial Day beauty sales are a perfect place to start.

From $25 off Reese Witherspoon's Biossance skincare and Violet Grey's Augustinus Bader deals to Pattern Beauty's sitewide sale, now is great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. We even found discounts on NuFace's anti-aging facial toning devices.

Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best Memorial Day 2022 beauty sales below.

But hurry — these deals won't extend past Memorial Day weekend and many best-selling products are already sold out. So, get your credit card ready and get shopping with these last-chance deals from today's biggest beauty brands.

Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop This Weekend

Fenty Beauty Fenty Fenty Beauty Start your summer off on a "saucy" note and save big at Fenty Beauty's Saucy Summer Sale — with select makeup and skincare products from Rihanna's line now on sale for up to 50% off through May 30. 50% OFF FENTY BEAUTY Shop Now

Violet Grey Violet Grey Violet Grey Violet Grey's spring "Put It In The Bag" event is taking 20% off bestsellers from Augustinus Bader, La Mer, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and more. 20% OFF VIOLET GREY Shop Now

Biossance Biossance Biossance Get bright, healthy skin for summer with $25 off orders over $75. The code automatically applies at checkout, so stock up on award-winning faves now before the sale ends on May 30. $25 OFF BIOSSANCE Shop Now

Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Everything you need for juicy, joyful, and healthy hair is 20% off at Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty's Community Sale. Save big on best-sellers and curl must-haves. 20% OFF PATTERN BEAUTY Shop Now

Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Skincare's 7-day sale is on — with new, surprise sales on the brands top-selling skincare products announced every day and available to shop for only 24 hours. Now's the perfect time to stock up on Peace Out Skincare's internet-loved formulas and save big, too. UP TO 50% OFF PEACE OUT SKINCARE Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale features up to 50% off beloved brands like Fenty Beauty, KVD, Ole Henriksen, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. You can also get free shipping with code FREESHIP. UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

Glossier Glossier Glossier Use code FOG22 for 20% off skincare, makeup, body and fragrance at the Friends of Glossier sale. 20% OFF GLOSSIER WITH CODE FOG22 Shop Now

Kjaer Weise Kjaer Weise Kjaer Weise The Kjaer Weis Friends and Family sale is here and everything is 25% off. There's no discount code required for this very rare, epic sale on minimalistic cosmetics that deliver high-quality pigment and ingredients. 25% OFF KJAER WEISE Shop Now

Kopari Kopari Kopari Get 25% off Kopari Beauty's luxurious line of coconut oil beauty products from the Lychee Clean Vitamin C Collection — plus, receive a free beach tote with orders of $85+. 25% OFF KOPARI Shop Now

Soko Glam Soko Glam Soko Glam The K-Beauty retailer is taking up to 30% off hero products during Soko Glam’s Memorial Day Sale. Whether its cult-status SPFs, or travel-sized essentials, Soko Glam has everything you need to stock up for the sunny season.

UP TO 30% OFF SOKO GLAM Shop Now

Versed Versed Skin Versed Through Monday, May 30, take 15% off orders of $50+ at Versed Skincare with the code SUMMERFEELS15, or get 20% off orders of $100+ with the code SUMMERFEELS20. GET 20% OFF Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore Shop Dermstore's Summer to save 20% on top beauty products from ILIA, Kate Somerville, La Roche-Posay and more. Use the code SUN to update your routine for summer. 20% OFF DERMSTORE WITH CODE SUN Shop Now

ILIA Multi-Stick Dermstore ILIA Multi-Stick ILIA's easy-wearing stick gives your lips and cheeks a fresh flush of color while a blend of organic shea butter and organic sunflower oil support soft and glowing skin. $34 $27 WITH CODE SUN Buy Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Save up to 50% off top-selling brands like Estée Lauder, Colorscience, and Obagi and get an extra 10% off almost everything with code MD10. UP TO 50% OFF SKINSTORE USE CODE MD10 Shop Now

SiO Beauty SiO Beauty SiO Beauty Spend $75 and get 20% off your purchase at SiO Beauty with code MEMORIAL22. SiO Beauty's wrinkle-reducing and skin hydrating silicone patches help you see smoother, brighter skin in just a few hours. 20% OFF SIO BEAUTY WITH CODE MEMORIAL22 Shop Now

Kosas Kosas Kosas Kosas' cult-favorite beauty gift sets have everything you'd ever need to seriously elevate your skincare routine — and they're also on sale through the end of Memorial Day weekend, too (up to 60% off). UP TO 60% OFF KOSAS Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Nordstrom NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Get 40% off NuFACE's handheld body toning device that balances and smooths your complexion to reduce the appearance of dimpling and uneven texture. The device comes with a hydrating gel primer to keep moisture levels boosted for skin that glows all over. $399 $239 Buy Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Shop Ulta's annual Gorgeous Hair Event for products to style and treat your unique hair needs — at up to 50% off. 50% OFF ULTA Shop Now

EltaMD EltaMD EltaMD If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber. 20% OFF ELTAMD WITH CODE NEWBIE Buy Now

NARS NARS NARS NARS products from blushes to highlighters and eyeshadows are 30% off with the brand's limited time deals. 30% OFF NARS Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF to Wear All Summer Long

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now

The 30 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Moisturizing Tinted Sunscreen

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Avène Sale: Save 25% on Celeb-Favorite Anti-Aging Skin Care

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses These Hydrating Under-Eye Patches to Depuff Skin