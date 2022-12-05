This holiday season, give gifts that matter by celebrating Black businesses and shopping from Black-owned and founded companies. One of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, features a wide variety of Black-owned brands that will have the gifts you need for everyone on your list, including stunning looks for any fashionistas, stylish home decor for friends who have just moved (or need an update) and stunning beauty products for those who like to elevate their look.

Shop Black-Owned at Nordstrom

Many of the brands you already know and love have Black founders. Good American, known for its size-inclusive denim and basics, was founded by Emma Grede (along with Khloe Kardashian) in 2016 and is worn by the likes of Lizzo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union and others. Budding Instagram cult favorite Estelle Colored Glass is also available at Nordstrom, with colorful wine glasses, champagne coupes, decanters and more that make for a great hostess gift or treat for yourself.

Another popular Black-owned brand you can shop at Nordstrom is Briogeo, founded by green beauty advocate Nancy Twine. Briogeo offers a variety of clean hair products for all types and textures and was the first young female African-American-owned brand to have a product line at Sephora. You can try out three of their best-selling hair masks to see the quality for yourself.

No matter who you're shopping for, Nordstrom has plenty of fabulous Black-owned brands you can support this holiday season. Below, check out our top 15 picks from these superb companies.

Clothing and Accessories

Bien Abye Silk Headband Nordstrom Bien Abye Silk Headband Never worry about a bad hair day again wearing this chic headband. Your hair will be extra-happy with this accessory as it's lined with silk so it won't damage your mane. $57 Shop Now

Beauty

Home

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

