25 Black-Owned Brands to Shop at Nordstrom For Impressive Holiday Gifts

By Lauren Gruber
This holiday season, give gifts that matter by celebrating Black businesses and shopping from Black-owned and founded companies. One of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, features a wide variety of Black-owned brands that will have the gifts you need for everyone on your list, including stunning looks for any fashionistas, stylish home decor for friends who have just moved (or need an update) and stunning beauty products for those who like to elevate their look.

Many of the brands you already know and love have Black founders. Good American, known for its size-inclusive denim and basics, was founded by Emma Grede (along with Khloe Kardashian) in 2016 and is worn by the likes of LizzoBella and Gigi HadidGabrielle Union and others. Budding Instagram cult favorite Estelle Colored Glass is also available at Nordstrom, with colorful wine glasses, champagne coupes, decanters and more that make for a great hostess gift or treat for yourself.

Another popular Black-owned brand you can shop at Nordstrom is Briogeo, founded by green beauty advocate Nancy Twine. Briogeo offers a variety of clean hair products for all types and textures and was the first young female African-American-owned brand to have a product line at Sephora. You can try out three of their best-selling hair masks to see the quality for yourself.

No matter who you're shopping for, Nordstrom has plenty of fabulous Black-owned brands you can support this holiday season. Below, check out our top 15 picks from these superb companies.

Clothing and Accessories

Wear Brims Royal Fox V2 Wool Hat
Wear Brims Royal Fox V2 Wool Hat
Nordstrom
Wear Brims Royal Fox V2 Wool Hat

Bright orange wool makes a bold statement on this sophisticated hat with an equally fashionable blue bow.

$250
Good Man Brand Tartan Plaid Recycled Cashmere Scarf
Good Man Brand Tartan Plaid Recycled Cashmere Scarf
Nordstrom
Good Man Brand Tartan Plaid Recycled Cashmere Scarf

A luxe cashmere scarf, that's good for the planet sounds too good to be true, but Good Man Brand made it happen. This upscale scarf is made with wool and recycled cashmere for high-end fashion that's also eco-friendly. 

$198
Fear of God Essentials Cotton Blend Velour Sweatpants
Fear of God Essentials Cotton Blend Velour Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Fear of God Essentials Cotton Blend Velour Sweatpants

Give the gift of comfort with these super soft velour lounge pants. 

$95
Good American Rib Knit Tie Waist Midi Dress
Good American Rib Knit Tie Waist Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Good American Rib Knit Tie Waist Midi Dress

This waist-cinching dress flatters your figure while keeping you comfortable with a stretchy ribbed cotton blend material.

$149$89
Rebecca Allen The Skim Flat
Rebecca Allen The Skim Flat
Nordstrom
Rebecca Allen The Skim Flat

Ballet flats are everywhere this season, and this pointed-toe pair comes in black as well as a variety of neutrals.

$175
SPGBK Watches Britt Leather Strap Watch
SPGBK Watches Britt Leather Strap Watch
Nordstrom
SPGBK Watches Britt Leather Strap Watch

Keep track of time in style by wearing this vibrant purple watch. It's even water resistant up to 100 meters. 

$80$60
Good American Good Classic Faux Leather Pants
Good American Good Classic Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
Good American Good Classic Faux Leather Pants

Available up to a size 26, these buttery leather pants are a must-have for any trendsetters. The classic straight leg and gap-proof waistband ensure a great fit, but make sure to size up — reviewers say these pants run small.

$107
Good American Good Classic Raw Hem Bootcut Jeans
Good American Good Classic Raw Hem Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Good Classic Raw Hem Bootcut Jeans

Everything about these jeans is timeless, from the relaxed boot cut to the neutral medium wash. They're available in straight and plus sizes, but make sure to order them in one size up!

$169$71
Bien Abye Silk Headband
Bien Abye Silk Headband
Nordstrom
Bien Abye Silk Headband

Never worry about a bad hair day again wearing this chic headband. Your hair will be extra-happy with this accessory as it's lined with silk so it won't damage your mane.

$57

Beauty

Deborah Lippmann Lip and Nail Duet
Deborah Lippmann Lip & Nail Duet
Nordstrom
Deborah Lippmann Lip and Nail Duet

A perfect size for a stocking stuffer, this gift set includes a gorgeous pink nail polish and a matching lip gloss.

$25
Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set
Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set
Nordstrom
Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set

For some much needed self-care, wash your hair just like the celebrities using this restorative wash day set. The set features a shampoo, leave-in conditioner, scalp oil and hair mask.

$98
Beauty Bakerie Breakfast in Bed Eyeshadow Palette
Beauty Bakerie Breakfast in Bed Eyeshadow Palette
Nordstrom
Beauty Bakerie Breakfast in Bed Eyeshadow Palette

Shimmering shades and neutral tones come together to create this gorgeous palette. The shadows are highly pigmented for color that pops. 

$38
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Lipstick
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Lipstick
Nordstrom
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Lipstick

This delicious plummy brown lipstick is perfect for fall, and Uoma Beauty's inclusive shade range will help you perfect your pout.

$24
Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum
Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum
Nordstrom
Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum

Over 500 five-star reviewers love this glow-promoting skin serum for brightening and promoting cell turnover.

$39$33
54 Thrones Ghanaian Coconut + Moroccan Almond Butter
Ghanaian Coconut + Moroccan Almond Butter
Nordstrom
54 Thrones Ghanaian Coconut + Moroccan Almond Butter

Give the gift of silky soft skin with 54 Thrones' beauty butter, made of an ultra-hydrating waterless formula infused with West and East African shea butter.

$24
Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit
Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit
Nordstrom
Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit

Try a three-pack of hair masks from clean beauty brand Briogeo. The three masks—a deep conditioner, a charcoal and tea tree hydrating mask, and an avocado and kiwi moisturizing masks — leave every hair type soft and nourished.

$29
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Nordstrom
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color

For those who love an at-home manicure, now they can nail the Hailey Bieber look by using this long-lasting baby pink polish underneath chrome eyeshadow.

$20$17
Golde Papaya Bright Instant Exfoliating Superfood Face Mask
Golde Papaya Bright Instant Exfoliating Superfood Face Mask
Nordstrom
Golde Papaya Bright Instant Exfoliating Superfood Face Mask

For the friend who loves a spa day, gift them this brightening and exfoliating face mask. 

$34

Home

Royal Jelly Harlem Pom Pom Apron
Royal Jelly Harlem Pom Pom Apron
Nordstrom
Royal Jelly Harlem Pom Pom Apron

If you know a budding chef, gift them this jazzy apron in blue and yellow inspired by West African fabrics. 

$52
Modish Decor Pillows Velvet Pillow Cover
Modish Decor Pillows Velvet Pillow Cover
Nordstrom
Modish Decor Pillows Velvet Pillow Cover

Elevate any space with this elegant velvet pillow. Make sure to get a pillow insert too if you gift this sleek accent piece. 

$66
Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle
Nordstrom
Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Langston Luxury Candle

Add ambiance to any room with a new candle, like this one, infused with the heady, rich scents of tobacco, amber, leather, clove and vanilla scent.

$48$41
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 6 Stemless Wine Glasses
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 6 Wine Glasses
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 6 Stemless Wine Glasses

Hand-blown in Poland, this set of six richly colored wine glasses adds colorful charm to any collection.

$170
Palette Pots The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot
Palette Pots The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot
Nordstrom
Palette Pots The Mug Small Glossy Ceramic Plant Pot

Help them keep their plant babies happy with a glossy ceramic pot in a punchy shade.

$45
CLR Blue Scented Candle
CLR Blue Scented Candle
Nordstrom
CLR Blue Scented Candle

Treat them to a cozy amber, oud and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.

$48
Justina Blakeny Hypnotic Hook Pom Pom Wool & Cotton Accent Pillow
Justina Blakeny Hypnotic Hook Pom Pom Wool & Cotton Accent Pillow
Nordstrom
Justina Blakeny Hypnotic Hook Pom Pom Wool & Cotton Accent Pillow

An eye-catching pillow made from wool yarn livens up any space with a graphic pop.

$45

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

