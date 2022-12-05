25 Black-Owned Brands to Shop at Nordstrom For Impressive Holiday Gifts
This holiday season, give gifts that matter by celebrating Black businesses and shopping from Black-owned and founded companies. One of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, features a wide variety of Black-owned brands that will have the gifts you need for everyone on your list, including stunning looks for any fashionistas, stylish home decor for friends who have just moved (or need an update) and stunning beauty products for those who like to elevate their look.
Many of the brands you already know and love have Black founders. Good American, known for its size-inclusive denim and basics, was founded by Emma Grede (along with Khloe Kardashian) in 2016 and is worn by the likes of Lizzo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union and others. Budding Instagram cult favorite Estelle Colored Glass is also available at Nordstrom, with colorful wine glasses, champagne coupes, decanters and more that make for a great hostess gift or treat for yourself.
Another popular Black-owned brand you can shop at Nordstrom is Briogeo, founded by green beauty advocate Nancy Twine. Briogeo offers a variety of clean hair products for all types and textures and was the first young female African-American-owned brand to have a product line at Sephora. You can try out three of their best-selling hair masks to see the quality for yourself.
No matter who you're shopping for, Nordstrom has plenty of fabulous Black-owned brands you can support this holiday season. Below, check out our top 15 picks from these superb companies.
Clothing and Accessories
Bright orange wool makes a bold statement on this sophisticated hat with an equally fashionable blue bow.
A luxe cashmere scarf, that's good for the planet sounds too good to be true, but Good Man Brand made it happen. This upscale scarf is made with wool and recycled cashmere for high-end fashion that's also eco-friendly.
Give the gift of comfort with these super soft velour lounge pants.
This waist-cinching dress flatters your figure while keeping you comfortable with a stretchy ribbed cotton blend material.
Ballet flats are everywhere this season, and this pointed-toe pair comes in black as well as a variety of neutrals.
Keep track of time in style by wearing this vibrant purple watch. It's even water resistant up to 100 meters.
Available up to a size 26, these buttery leather pants are a must-have for any trendsetters. The classic straight leg and gap-proof waistband ensure a great fit, but make sure to size up — reviewers say these pants run small.
Everything about these jeans is timeless, from the relaxed boot cut to the neutral medium wash. They're available in straight and plus sizes, but make sure to order them in one size up!
Never worry about a bad hair day again wearing this chic headband. Your hair will be extra-happy with this accessory as it's lined with silk so it won't damage your mane.
Beauty
A perfect size for a stocking stuffer, this gift set includes a gorgeous pink nail polish and a matching lip gloss.
For some much needed self-care, wash your hair just like the celebrities using this restorative wash day set. The set features a shampoo, leave-in conditioner, scalp oil and hair mask.
Shimmering shades and neutral tones come together to create this gorgeous palette. The shadows are highly pigmented for color that pops.
This delicious plummy brown lipstick is perfect for fall, and Uoma Beauty's inclusive shade range will help you perfect your pout.
Over 500 five-star reviewers love this glow-promoting skin serum for brightening and promoting cell turnover.
Give the gift of silky soft skin with 54 Thrones' beauty butter, made of an ultra-hydrating waterless formula infused with West and East African shea butter.
Try a three-pack of hair masks from clean beauty brand Briogeo. The three masks—a deep conditioner, a charcoal and tea tree hydrating mask, and an avocado and kiwi moisturizing masks — leave every hair type soft and nourished.
For those who love an at-home manicure, now they can nail the Hailey Bieber look by using this long-lasting baby pink polish underneath chrome eyeshadow.
For the friend who loves a spa day, gift them this brightening and exfoliating face mask.
Home
If you know a budding chef, gift them this jazzy apron in blue and yellow inspired by West African fabrics.
Elevate any space with this elegant velvet pillow. Make sure to get a pillow insert too if you gift this sleek accent piece.
Add ambiance to any room with a new candle, like this one, infused with the heady, rich scents of tobacco, amber, leather, clove and vanilla scent.
Hand-blown in Poland, this set of six richly colored wine glasses adds colorful charm to any collection.
Help them keep their plant babies happy with a glossy ceramic pot in a punchy shade.
Treat them to a cozy amber, oud and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.
An eye-catching pillow made from wool yarn livens up any space with a graphic pop.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
