If you haven't heard of Squishmallows, let this be your holiday lesson. They're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. They're expected to be popular for holiday gifts and, in case you haven't heard, supply chain issues are expected to slow down holiday shopping, so if you want one for the holidays, now's the time to shop. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2021 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable.

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that toy lovers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there's even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're a kid that's an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche), you're in need of couch companions instead of pillows or you're just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which character is most worth the investment. Right now, there are adorable Halloween Squishmallows, but you might want to get a jump on holiday shopping now to avoid any shipping issues expected because of the supply chain slow down.

To help you on your search for the right plush toy, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are available to buy right now -- including Meemie the Waffle, Squishmallow Baby Yoda.

Below, check out ET Style's picks for the most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the best face masks for kids and Amazon's best deals on kids' shoes.

