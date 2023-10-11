Halloween is creeping up quickly. If you still don't have your costume figured out, don't despair. Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options for everyone, no matter your interests or budget. In fact, many costumes are currently on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day — also known as Prime Big Deal Days.

Shop Prime Day Deals on Halloween Costumes

Whether you're spending Halloween at a costume party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Amazon's Halloween costumes have you covered. If you want to wear something actually scary, a Michael Myers mask or Grim Reaper cape is sure to send a chill down your neighbor's spine. For something a little more PG, Scooby-Doo characters or a doctor are always safe choices. If you're obsessed with pop culture like us, Amazon has costumes inspired by Barbie, The Last of Us, Stranger Things, Squid Game and more.

To make sure you don't show up as a bedsheet ghost this year, we've rounded up the best Halloween costumes on sale during October Prime Day as well as other top picks for Halloween 2023 that will arrive in time for All Hallows' Eve. For even more outfit inspo, check out our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men, women and couples.

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Halloween Costumes

The Best Halloween Costumes on Amazon for 2023

Maleficent Christening Gown Costume Amazon Maleficent Christening Gown Costume This classic Maleficent gown looks just like the one seen in the film when she comes to greet Aurora with a terrible and powerful curse. The dress comes with a detachable brooch and headpiece to complete the look. $43 $38 Shop Now

Scream Costume Amazon Scream Costume Bring your favorite cult classic scary movie to life. An excellent costume for men, this set includes a full hooded robe, belt, and Scream mask, so you’ll be well prepared for a killer Halloween. $26 $20 Shop Now

Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume Amazon Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume Be the rogue version of Wanda Maximoff in this scarlet witch costume. You can buy the version seen here, or add on a crimson hooded cape if you're in a colder climate. $120-$180 Shop Now

Doctor's Coat Amazon Doctor's Coat For something simple that still gets you in the Halloween spirit, this white doctor's coat is an easy option — add a stethoscope for bonus points. $19 $17 Shop Now

