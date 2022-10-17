The Best Couples Costumes That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween 2022
Fall is officially here, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costumes. We're already excited for what is arguably the best party season of the year, from intimate house parties with friends and family to special events that require a costume just as elaborate. We'd like to think that two fabulous Halloween costumes are better than one, which is why we've rounded up the best couples costumes for Halloween 2022.
Make a nod to the upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with an all-pink ensemble, or honor the late, great Kim and Pete relationship with their Marilyn Monroe-inspired red carpet look. Dressing up as a favorite dueling duo on television, Cassie and Maddy from Euphoria are also great options for couples and best friends.
Whether you're dressing up with your best friend or significant other, we've got your "Best Dressed" nods in the bag this year. Below, check out some of our favorite Halloween couples costume ideas for every dynamic duo.
Stranger Things
Throw this dress on with your favorite blue coat and white stockings for a the full Eleven look.
Be the goriest guest at the party by far with a horrifyingly realistic Demogorgon mask.
Attention Hawkins High students: this official Hellfire Club shirt is available for Halloween. Channel Mike and Dustin and become unofficial members of the Hellfire Club with Eddie Munson's epic shirt in the baseball tee, short-sleeve, or tank top.
Barbie and Ken
Go all out with a vintage-inspired Barbie and Ken doll box for the ultimate couples' costume.
This metallic pink jumpsuit totally screams Barbie.
Bonus points if your Ken pairs this tee shirt with pink bottoms.
Cassie and Maddy from Euphoria
This cutout dress looks just like Maddy's season two New Years party outfit.
For Cassie's New Year's look, try pairing this baby blue dress with white kitten heels and curls.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala
This dress totally reminds us of Marilyn Monroe's archival dress that Kim K wore to the Met Gala. Have your partner wear a simple black suit and you're red-carpet ready!
If your partner doesn't own a suit—or isn't willing to risk getting spills on their fancy clothing—this party suit is an affordable option.
For a more affordable Kim-esque look, go for this nude maxi dress—you can even add your own rhinestones to emulate Marilyn's dress.
Top Gun
Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.
Your co-pilot can wear this adorable khaki dress, complete with Top Gun patches.
Squid Game
We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.
Your partner can dress up as their favorite character with this officially licensed player costume.
Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon
Dress up as the scheming uncle everyone loves to hate with this House of the Dragon-inspired Daemon trench coat.
This regal red gown looks just like something Rhaenyra would wear—just add a platinum blonde wig.
Get the Targaryen look with a platinum blonde wig that can be trimmed and styled to your liking.
Mr. and Mrs. Incredible
Become the iconic Mrs. Incredible for a night with this costume, featuring a jumpsuit, mask, and belt.
Your Mr. Incredible can don this stretchy spandex jumpsuit.
The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus
If you need a costume for an iconic trio, look no further than the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus — an incredibly timely costume with Hocus Pocus 2 coming out on September 30.
Winifred's dress is regal with a green velvet cape-like silhouette with a deep purple underlay.
Sarah Jessica Parker's character dons a darling pink, purple, and red dress.
To round out the group, Mary's costume includes a dress, vest, and apron in autumnal hues.
Elvis and Priscilla Presley from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis
Add bouffant curls and some dramatic eyeliner for a Priscilla Presley costume.
A funky suit jacket is a must-have for an Elvis-inspired outfit—just add hair gel.
