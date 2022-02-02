35 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Valentine's Day is heading our way with just a couple weeks to shop for that special someone, your closest friends, family or other loved ones, the pressure is on.

Whether or not you have plans to celebrate your S.O. this Valentine's Day, the holiday, which is often the most polarizing of them all, is a time to celebrate love—any type of love. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, we're here to help. ET Style has culled the best gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric occasion.

Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry. And if you have some beauty lovers to consider, Kylie Jenner's skincare line Kylie Skin just released a Valentine's Set, which features everything they could need for a head-to-toe glow (including a facial cleanser, serum and moisturizer as well as body scrub and lotion!). But just in case you want to shop from another brand from the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its Silk Collection -- and it's good. Don't worry, if you're shopping for a special guy in your life, there are plenty of options in our roundup, too.

This year, share the love with the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list below.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love:

NBA 2K22 Walmart NBA 2K22 For the basketball/video game fan, this NBA 2K22 game will make you a hero. $50 $45 Buy Now

CheapoAir Vacations CheapoAir CheapoAir Vacations Travel across the globe is starting to open up—book your loved one a vacation to remember with CheapOair. Its partners are waiving their change fees right now. PRICES VARY Buy Now

Swarovski Infinity Bangle Swarovski Swarovski Infinity Bangle For someone who likes to sparkle, this bangle from Swarovski is the prefect way to show them you care. $115 Buy Now

Create Your Own Reel Viewer Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer If you're of a certain age, you might recognize this as a pre-internet version of Instagram—it's like View Master, but you can create your own reel to view personal photos. It's a great gift idea for someone who loves toys from bygone days. Shop now to get your reels from Uncommon Goods by February 14th. $15 AND UP Buy Now

Long Distance Friendship Frame Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Frame With this frame, you can let your long distance partner, friend or family know that you're thinking of them. When you touch your synced up frame, it your loved one's frame glows with love. $125 AND UP Buy Now

Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic.

Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars Cameo Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars You might recognize this happy couple from 90 Day Fiancé—they're just one of the celebrity couples who want to spread their love in a personal video Cameo this Valentine's Day! You can choose from minor celebrities to super stars to make a custom video with a message for your sweetheart. $15 AND UP Buy Now

Candy Club Winter Delights Candy Club Candy Club Winter Delights Treat loved ones to a sweet candy gift box! Candy Club offers a range of sets that include gummies, savory bites and chocolates. Each "Fun Box" is filled with six 6-oz candy cups, which starts at $30 for your first box. Choose a one, three or six month gift. $30 AND UP Buy Now

Leatherman Curl Leatherman Leatherman Curl For the handy man in your life, the Curl multitool from Leatherman is about the most romantic gift you can give him. $90 Buy Now

Fitness Dice Uncommon Goods Fitness Dice Uncommon Goods has tons of creative gifts (and thoughtful gifts!). These Fitness Dice are for someone who is either workout obsessed or is in need of outside motivation to exercise. $19 Buy Now

The Kissing Mugs Uncommon Goods The Kissing Mugs Normally, a coffee mug is not a romantic gift, but this set will make your partner swoon when you serve them breakfast in bed. $65 Buy Now

Happy Teddy Bear Nordstrom Happy Teddy Bear For sweethearts who love to cuddle, this teddy bear is the perfect way to show them you care. $35 Buy Now

Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Skims Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up. $178 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Bouqs Flower Arrangement Bouqs Bouqs Flower Arrangement Still haven't figured out what to give someone? A thoughtful flower delivery will always put a smile on someone's face. Shop the Next Day Flower Delivery options to get them by Valentine's Day. $49 AND UP Buy Now

Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set Kylie Skin Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set Spread the love with this 8-piece set from Kylie Skin, which comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Complete with vitamin C serum, milk toner, face moisturizer, foaming face wash, walnut facial scrub, coconut body scrub, coconut body lotion and eye cream, this vegan and cruelty-free set will have anyone embracing self-love in the form of skincare. And thanks to this set of minis, anyone who uses this heart-adorned kit will have a natural glow in a few washes. $85 $43 Buy Now

Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin Milk Bar Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors -- Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti. Order by February 11 for Valentine's Day delivery. $42 Buy Now

Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles Chatbooks Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles If it's been a while since your loved ones have seen your face, Chatbooks makes it easy to turn a selfie into a canvas wall hanging for a truly personalized gift. It's the perfect gift for people who aren't good at decorating -- you can stick and restick them to your walls up to 50 times without nails or any damage. $20 Buy now

UrbanStems The Sanibel UrbanStems UrbanStems The Sanibel Sending a flower arrangement is an obvious one for Valentine's Day, but hey, it's a classic for a reason. To shake things up a little bit, we suggest choosing a beautiful dried bouquet. It lasts longer, and it's a huge home decor trend right now. UrbanStems has a variety of styles in various hues with vases included. If you want the traditional Valentine's flower like red roses, they have that, too! And when you use the code LOVESTEMS, you get Free Sugarfina Champagne Bears ($9 value). $140 $85 Buy Now

