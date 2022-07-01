38 Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop This Weekend: Save on TVs, Fashion, Appliances and More
All of your 4th of July plans are already scheduled and prepped, and you've even picked out the perfect swimsuit for the weekend. Now, it's time to start shopping the jaw-dropping Fourth of July sales before the fireworks go off. Many retailers are offering Black Friday-level deals, impressively slashing prices a week ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Whether you're looking for a new tablet, smart TV or another device to add to your tech collection, there are plenty of tech sales ahead of July 4. Other top sales range across nearly every category, including fashion, home, beauty and mattresses. If you're looking for a new washer and dryer duo, Samsung has you covered. Of course, we can't forget the 50% off deals on Coach handbags fire pits and double discounts at Madewell.
From Best Buy to Anthropologie, we've gathered the best Fourth of July sales happening this weekend, plus our favorite deals from them. Make sure to check back here throughout the holiday as we will be updating this list often with more of the can't-miss sales as soon as they roll out.
Best July 4th Tech Sales
Samsung
From free earbuds and laptops to hundreds off smartphones, smart watches, and 8K TVs, Samsung's Fourth of July Sale is your best opportunity to snag Samsung tech for less.
Samsung's 65-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
Get $100 instant Samsung Credit and save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light.
Amazon
The retailer is gearing up for Amazon Prime Day 2022, but Amazon still made some time to debut some early deals ahead of the 4th of July weekend.
Give yourself a major audio upgrade with the new and improved AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let you control your music and answer or end calls. Plus, these AirPods are even sweat and water-resistant.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.
Best Buy
Best Buy has sales on top-rated headphones and various other best-selling electronics from smart 4K TVs, gaming consoles, laptops and beyond.
Bring the power of this 2-in-1 design to your classes or work. It holds up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it has Fast Charging capabilities so that you won't miss a thing. FYI, you can save even more on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an eligible trade-in. Either way, a free 15-month Microsoft 365 membership is included in this offer.
Grab an Xbox Series X console bundle with the Halo Infinite title and a 24-month Xbox Game Pass subscription. The discount just makes this bundle even better.
Walmart
The international retailer has an assortment of electronics, which means it also has a vast array of deals on electronics ahead of July 4.
The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.
Whether you use your computer for work or for streaming your favorite shows, Walmart's sale on electronics could be a sign that it's time to upgrade your PC set-up.
Best July 4th Home and Kitchen Sales
Brooklinen
Everything is 15% off from the internet-famous bedding brand through Wednesday, July 6.
The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too.
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Vitamix
For a limited time, save up to $100 on Explorian and Ascent Series blenders with Vitamix summer savings.
With intuititive, versatile controls, and durability, the new Explorian Series E310 will forever change the way you cook.
Equipped with Variable Speed Control and Pulse, the A2300 lets you easily adjust the texture of every dish — from smooth purées to chunky salsas — and everything in between.
Wayfair
Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale is officially here. If you missed Way Day 2022, now's your chance to spruce up your living space with deals on furniture, appliances, decor and other home goods.
This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant.
If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.
Amazon
Amazon's sales on vacuums, indoor and outdoor furniture and home decorations make revamping your every room of your house a bit easier this summer.
Save 68% on this best-selling plush sofa, while supplies last.
Need some extra seating arrangements to match your new sofa? Cozy up in this chair on a nice summer evening.
Best Buy
Best Buy has 4th of July sales across every category, but the brand has really amped up its deals on home and kitchen appliances. As a part of the early deals, you can get a $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you buy 3 or more eligible appliances totaling $1,499 or more. Plus, a ton of home and kitchen devices are marked down.
This bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert.
Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Samsung
Samsung seems to have a new deal on home and kitchen appliances every day, which is why it was so difficult to pick our top two deals.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
This 30 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect gift for Mom. You can customize the ice it makes and the fridge doors. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Solo Stove
The brand that's known for its portable and nearly smokeless fire pits has an expansive sale on during all of its products. Ahead of 4th of July, Solo Stove is offering up to 45% off firepits, accessories, and more.
This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor fun.
Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating.
Walmart
From deals on air towers that will keep you cool all summer long to sales on bread makers, Walmart already has tons of home and kitchen deals.
The Dyson Pure Cool TP02 is a tower air purifier fan that is a must-have this summer. It connects to WiFi so the tower can be remotely controlled, and it has a night-time auto mode that purifies when needed, but only using the quietest settings.
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
Target
Target's Red Hot Savings Event is offering so many deals for the holiday weekend, but some of the best and biggest discounts are on essentials for your patio or backyard.
Create a relaxing oasis outdoors in an instant with this Zero Gravity Lounger. Complete with a head support, this lounger comes with an adjustable footrest and back for a perfect spot to lounge in your backyard, poolside or garden.
Best July 4th Beauty Fashion Sales
Adidas
From collaborations with Allbirds to new sneakers, Adidas has had a big year. Now, you can celebrate the 4th of July with some new kicks as a discount. Shop a couple of our favorite deals from the Adidas End of Season Sale below.
If you love the Adidas Cloudfoam Sneakers you'll definitely love these Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe. Now, you can have your very own twinning moment with Jennifer Lopez whenever you wear these.
This cloud white Futurecraft Footprint Shoe is a part of the Adidas x Allbirds collaboration. Reduce your carbon footprint and use less plastic waste as you run in these sneakers.
Anthropologie
Get an extra 50% off all sale items, including stylish tops, dresses, bedding essentials and home decor.
Wear this cute floral mini dress to your next outing with your friends.
Try on this vibrant chartreuse mini dress to stand out on your next summer vacation.
Coach
Coach's epic Fourth of July Sale is giving shoppers 50% off every sale style, including the Jennifer Lopez-loved Pillow Tabby shoulder bag.
The light aqua colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shade for spring and summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with 50% off our favorite Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag.
Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.
Cozy Earth
Oprah's favorite cooling pajamas are on sale for 20% off. You can also shop more of Cozy Earth's bedding and loungewear for up to 25% off.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Girlfriend Collective
To celebrate 5 years of the internet's favorite sustainable fashion brand, Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale is taking up to 60% off clothing and swimsuits just in time for summer.
A cute string bikini top is a staple piece in anyone's summer wardrobe, especially if you plan on lounging at the beach or pool.
The Palma Plunge One Piece isn't just a cute and sustainable bathing suit, it's also supportive. With regenerated nylon lining, medium support and built-in bra for even more support, this one piece fits like a comfortable sports bra.
Lunya
Your summer snooze deserves to be silken. Lunya is offering 25% off select washable silk styles right now. But hurry, this rare sale ends on Monday.
This thermoregulating duo made of 100% Washable Mulberry Silk is Lunya's most-loved pajama set for maintaining a comfy body temp while you sleep.
This updated washable silk set has a new, low back featuring a delicate silk band to prevent shoulder straps from slipping and Lunya's signature waistband to prevent shorts from riding up at night.
Madewell
At Madewell's sale, get 40%off shorts, tees, and swimwear plus 25% off almost everything else with code SUNSHINE until July 4.
A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials.
A button-down crop tank top is a classic style that can be dressed up or down.
Outdoor Voices
Now through July 5, summer gear at Outdoor Voices is 30% off. Activewear essentials including leggings, exercise dresses, and skorts are marked down to keep you comfortable and cute all year.
Elevate your workout wear with a pastel lavender crop top at 30% off. Thanks to its TechSweat fabric, you can stay cool no matter how rigorous your workout routine is.
With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At 35% off, it's even more difficult to resist this colorblock design. FYI, all of the other colorways are on sale at 30% off.
Tory Burch
Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is taking up to 60% off handbags, wallets, apparel and other accessories (and you can grab some sale items at an additional 25% off).
For something classier than your average pool flip flops, these elegant Jeweled Miller Sandals from Tory Burch can be yours at a discount.
This pink and beige floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside, and you can't beat the discount. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for your beach getaway this summer.
Urban Outfitters
Add some modern pieces and chic retro styles to your wardrobe with Urban Outfitters' sale on everything from apparel, accessories and even more.
Now that you have high-wasted jeans and leggings, it's time to add a pair of high-waisted corduroys to your closet.
Shop these cute cow-print sandals and start soaking in the sun all season.
Best July 4th Beauty Sales
Biossance
Stock up and save on award-winning Biossance products with 30% off summer staples.
Leave your skin visibly brighter and more balanced with Biossance's weightless, ultra-hydrating gel moisturizer infused with squalane and probiotic technology to help restore skin’s healthy-looking beauty and radiance.
Peace Out Skincare
Get 30% off and free shipping on all of Peace Out's easy, one-step skincare solutions.
Minimize breakouts overnight with anti-acne dots containing Salicylic Acid, retinol, and aloe vera.
SkinStore
Prep for a fun-filled summer with 20% off sitewide at SkinStore when you use the code JULY4.
Ideal for on-the-go, the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is designed to deliver similar results to a face lift by visibly toning the facial muscles, evening skin tone and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Formulated with a 30% Hyaluronic Acid complex, the cult-favorite cloud cream recharges your skin with a surge of moisture that lasts up to 72 hours.
Space NK
Almost everything at Space NK is 20% off with the code FOURTH. Enjoy discounts on Augustinus Bader, Diptyque candles, Aesop soap and more.
The Rich Cream is an intensely luxurious, hydrating and nourishing moisturizer that supports cellular renewal to dramatically improve your complexion's appearance.
An irresistibly fresh and fruity scented candle that warms your heart and home.
Sunday Riley
Every Sunday Riley product is 20% off at Anthropologie, including the Drew Barrymore and Oprah-approved Good Genes anti-aging serum.
Achieve smoother and more radiant-looking skin with Sunday Riley's anti-aging treatment that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen.
Reveal firmer and plumper skin with Sunday Riley's brightening serum to target dark spots, dullness and signs of aging.
Ulta Beauty
Ulta's Summer of Hair Love sale is going on now, with buy-one-get-one-50%-off deals on products from Pattern Beauty, DevaCurl, Pureology, Ouidad and more.
Bed Head's hydrating Recovery Moisture Rush Shampoo, with cactus water, gives a hit of moisture and a boost of shine.
Best July 4th Mattress Sales
Casper
Casper's 4th of July Sale is offering up to $600 off mattresses. Also take up to 50% off bedding, bed frames, and pillows.
Get the most out of the Casper 4th of July Sale with up to $525 off this cooling and spine-friendly Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress.
Cocoon by Sealy
Check out Cocoon's 4th of July Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.
Save 35% and get free pillows & sheets with Cocoon's mattress that adapts to your unique body size, shape and sleep position.
Tempur-Pedic
Save $500 on on TEMPUR-breeze mattresses and get a $300 Instant Gift with your Tempur-Pedic mattress set purchase.
Tempur-Pedic's top-rated breeze mattresses feature innovative materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cooler and more comfortable all night long.
Nectar Sleep
Through July 4, Nectar's Fourth of July sale takes $100 off mattresses and includes a free sheet set, premium pillows, and mattress protector for a total savings of $599.
Allswell
Use code FIREWORKS20 to save 20% on all mattresses and bedding at Allswell.
Stay asleep with individually-wrapped coils which help minimize motion transfer. Allswell's original hybrid mattress also regulates body temperature while you sleep.
Mattress Firm
Now that you've found the perfect sale at Mattress Firm, you just have to decide how firm or plush you want your new mattress to be.
The perks of this memory foam mattress is the bamboo threads. Because bamboo is hypoallergenic, it helps prevent allergens from attaching to your mattress.
The Tulo memory foam mattress offers all-night comfort with an extra bonus: lavender. Lavender tends to have a relaxing effect, but it also deters mites and germs. So, it's essentially a calming, odor and pest repellent.
Awara Sleep
Awara is taking $300 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and giving you a cotton sheet set, 2 pillows, and a mattress protector for free through June 4.
With nearly $700 in savings, Awara's hybrid mattress also comes with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and 2 cooling pillows.
Amazon
With pre-Prime Day deals and early 4th of July sales, you're bound to find the right fit for your bedroom.
Each coil is individually wrapped in its own little pocket. This helps reduce the noise from the coils and improve the motion isolation of the spring.
Charcoal, open cell foam and gel work together in this mattress-in-a-box to keep heat away from your body while you rest.
Wayfair
You always sleep a bit better when you know you got your mattress at a great deal, especially when that mattress is made from cloud-like material.
Sink into a cushiony sleep with the extra-plush layers of the Tempur-Cloud Prima Mattress. It is a medium-soft mattress that offers softness paired with adaptive support and pressure relief. When you buy this mattress from Wayfair, you get a $300 gift card.
The mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
