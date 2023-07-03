Shop

40 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% On Samsung, Dyson, Keurig and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
4th of July Fireworks
Getty

Prime Day is fast approaching, but with the Fourth of July tomorrow, there are now can't-miss holiday deals to be had for everyone shopping on Amazon. Cue the fireworks because Amazon kicked off a huge Fourth of July Sale with new deals in every category to celebrate. Massive discounts were rolled out, taking up to 60% off summer essentials from clothes and skincare to appliances and home goods.

Shop the 4th of July Sale

Whether you're shopping for a cooling tower fan or an easy breezy dress with pockets and new new pair of summer sandals, the Amazon 4th of July Sale has everything you need for the sunny season. We’ve done all of the digging to find this weekend's best Amazon deals, so you you can get back to your barbecue without sifting through the pages upon pages of sales.

The Amazon 4th of July deals span nearly everything you can think of, including luggage essentials, Apple devices and even Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini. The best deals may not last all the way through Independence Day, so we recommend snapping up your favorite items fast. Ahead of Prime Day on July 11 and 12, shop all the best deals from Amazon's 4th of July Sale you won't want to miss.

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals 2023

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier with HEPA Filter
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier with HEPA Filter
Amazon
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier with HEPA Filter

A cooling tower fan when you need it, the Dyson TP01 with Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air. 

$430$329
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
Amazon
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,387
Athmile One Shoulder Two-Piece Bikini
Athmile One Shoulder Two-Piece Bikini
Amazon
Athmile One Shoulder Two-Piece Bikini

Amazon's best-selling bikini is on sale for as little as $12. The ruffle trim adds a touch of fashion and cuteness, while the slimming design accentuates your curves perfectly.

$27$12
Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses
Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon
Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses

Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this summer.

$433$198
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save $300 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.

$1,998$1,697
YETI Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler
YETI Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler
Amazon
YETI Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler

The YETI Hopper is a lightweight cooler that can hold up to 16 cans and has durable fabric that resists punctures and UV rays.

$354$300
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Amazon
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.

$470$349
Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime
Amazon
Theragun Prime

The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension.

$349$299
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.  

$420$320

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Home Deals

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Amazon
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$686$310
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100$60
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

 

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside. 

$650$500
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$950$679
Whirlpool Energy Star 12,000 BTU Air Conditioner
Whirlpool WHAW121BW Energy Star 12,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner
Amazon
Whirlpool Energy Star 12,000 BTU Air Conditioner

The 12,000 BTU window air conditioner is powerful enough to cool rooms up to 550 sq. ft. with 2.6 pints per hour of dehumidification including your apartment, bedroom, living room or any space.

$500$388
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Clean your furniture, clothes and carpets with the reusable ChomChom pet hair remover that is now 37% off.

$32$20
Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Amazon
Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.

$350$294
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4 Steaks Capacity
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4 Steaks Capacity

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list. 

$270$176
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$29
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$212

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Tech Deals

Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. 

$1,300$898
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes gold stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.

$99$89
2022 Apple iPad Pro
Apple 2022 iPad Pro
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Pro

Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS.

$1,099$1,049
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? These headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

$200$129
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro
MacBook Pro 16" Laptop
Amazon
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$1,999$1,799
14-INCH
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249$199
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130$90

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.

$270$169
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$150$80
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190$103
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
Amazon
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on

This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.

$367$253
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set

This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners. 

$480$408
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.

$140$111

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Fashion Deals

ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$39
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Save on Hailey Bieber's favorite classic pair of Levi shorts, available in a myriad of styles from trendy lilac wash to classic cutoffs. 

$60$50
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Citizen Men's Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$230$196
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses

These Ray Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses feature polarized lenses, a thin gold frame, and Protection Coating for harmful UV rays. These are the perfect pair for outdoor activities this summer.

$163$121
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses

These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. These sunglasses are 20% off, while supplies last.

$365$293
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Amazon
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Available in 14 colors including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple.

$182$93
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$108

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Up to 30% Off

A Fresh ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Jewelry Collab Is Live on Amazon

These Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

So Much Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Our 15 Favorite Cooling Pajamas for a Better Night's Sleep This Summer

The Best Cooler Deals for Summer: Save on Yeti, Igloo, and More

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks at Amazon

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Beyoncé and Amazon Just Dropped Exclusive 'Renaissance' Tour Merch

 