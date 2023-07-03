40 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% On Samsung, Dyson, Keurig and More
Prime Day is fast approaching, but with the Fourth of July tomorrow, there are now can't-miss holiday deals to be had for everyone shopping on Amazon. Cue the fireworks because Amazon kicked off a huge Fourth of July Sale with new deals in every category to celebrate. Massive discounts were rolled out, taking up to 60% off summer essentials from clothes and skincare to appliances and home goods.
Whether you're shopping for a cooling tower fan or an easy breezy dress with pockets and new new pair of summer sandals, the Amazon 4th of July Sale has everything you need for the sunny season. We’ve done all of the digging to find this weekend's best Amazon deals, so you you can get back to your barbecue without sifting through the pages upon pages of sales.
The Amazon 4th of July deals span nearly everything you can think of, including luggage essentials, Apple devices and even Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini. The best deals may not last all the way through Independence Day, so we recommend snapping up your favorite items fast. Ahead of Prime Day on July 11 and 12, shop all the best deals from Amazon's 4th of July Sale you won't want to miss.
The Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals 2023
A cooling tower fan when you need it, the Dyson TP01 with Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
Amazon's best-selling bikini is on sale for as little as $12. The ruffle trim adds a touch of fashion and cuteness, while the slimming design accentuates your curves perfectly.
Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this summer.
Save $300 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.
The YETI Hopper is a lightweight cooler that can hold up to 16 cans and has durable fabric that resists punctures and UV rays.
The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.
The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension.
This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.
The Best Amazon Fourth of July Home Deals
Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
The 12,000 BTU window air conditioner is powerful enough to cool rooms up to 550 sq. ft. with 2.6 pints per hour of dehumidification including your apartment, bedroom, living room or any space.
Clean your furniture, clothes and carpets with the reusable ChomChom pet hair remover that is now 37% off.
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list.
Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
The Best Amazon Fourth of July Tech Deals
This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes gold stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.
Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS.
Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? These headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
The Best Amazon Fourth of July Luggage Deals
This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.
With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.
This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners.
This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.
The Best Amazon Fourth of July Fashion Deals
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
Save on Hailey Bieber's favorite classic pair of Levi shorts, available in a myriad of styles from trendy lilac wash to classic cutoffs.
Work ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
These Ray Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses feature polarized lenses, a thin gold frame, and Protection Coating for harmful UV rays. These are the perfect pair for outdoor activities this summer.
These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. These sunglasses are 20% off, while supplies last.
Available in 14 colors including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple.
Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
