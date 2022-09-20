We're looking forward to a break from the summer humidity and heat this fall, but cooler temperatures bring their own challenges when it comes to taking care of your skin. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with thirst-quenching moisturizers, skin-smoothing exfoliants, and fall-friendly makeup shades. To help you step up your skincare or makeup routine for fall, many beauty brands and retailers are offering beauty discounts right now with deals on must-have products.

From 20% off Benefit Cosmetics' best-selling brow pencils and pore-filling primers to sitewide discounts on Laura Geller and SkinStore, now is a great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, nourishing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales below.

It's the perfect time to shop for your favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care products. But hurry—these deals won't last long, and many best-selling products are already selling out. Get glowing with the best fall beauty deals you can shop now.

The Best Fall 2022 Beauty Sales Happening Now

Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Now through September 23, save 20% off Benefit Cosmetics' best-selling brow products, primers, blushes, and more with code FRIENDS20. 20% OFF BENEFIT COSMETICS WITH CODE FRIENDS20 Shop Now

Laura Geller Laura Geller Laura Geller Laura Geller Beauty's high-performance, easy to apply makeup is up to 60% off right. From the Baked Balance-n-Brighten foundation to blushes and eyeshadows, save on best-sellers and use our exclusive code ET35 for 35% off. 35% OFF LAURA GELLER WITH CODE ET35 Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Save up to 15% off select products SkinStore with code SS15, plus receive a free BABOR x SkinStore Exclusive Ampoule Discovery Set (Worth $30) when you spend $150 or more. 15% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE SS15 Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom The Nordstrom Sale is taking up to 50% off best-selling beauty brands like Aveda, Lancôme, and Herbivore Botanicals. UP TO 60% OFF NORDSTROM Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Every day, Amazon's beauty section has new deals on best-selling products, from Sun Bum sunscreen and Kopari moisturizer to beauty and hair tools at steep discounts. UP TO 80% OFF AMAZON Shop Now

Dermalogica Dermalogica Dermalogica Earn up to 6 free gifts with purchase during Dermalogica's Friends and Family event—2 gifts when you spend $50, 4 gifts when you spend $100, and 6 gifts when you spend $150 through September 25. EARN UP TO 6 FREE GIFTS AT DERMALOGICA Shop Now

e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics is already known for its affordable beauty products, and now you can save even more with 20% off select items. 20% OFF E.L.F. COSMETICS CLEARANCE Shop Now

