ABC Carpet & Home Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 40% Off Amanda Seyfried's Couch and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ABC Carpet & Home Labor Day
ABC Carpet & Home
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:10 AM PDT, August 31, 2023

There's no better time to splurge on luxury furniture than during ABC Carpet & Home's Labor Day Sale.

With all of the Labor Day furniture deals going on, there's no better time to make major purchases for your home while they're on sale. If you're using the holiday weekend sales as a reason to invest in quality furniture, the ABC Carpet & Home sale is definitely worth checking out.

Now through Tuesday, September 5th, the New York City home design institution is offering up to 40% off furniture and decor and up to 50% off the brand's famous rugs.

Shop ABC Carpet & Home Labor Day Sale

Given ABC's reputation as one of the premier retailers of luxury home design, it's no wonder why so many celebrities rely on the brand for unique furniture and artisan-made decor. Actress Amanda Seyfried is one such famous fan, and her couch just happens to be included in the Labor Day sale. Featured in her June 2023 Architectural Digest home tour, Seyfried's plush velvet sofa is on sale for over $1,000 off.

From Amanda Seyfried's exact sectional sofa to handmade rugs and eccentric decor, ABC Home & Carpet's Labor Day Sale is full of gems. Below, browse some of our favorite pieces to shop during the sale.

Cobble Hill Boutique Sectional, Left Facing in Brussels, Textured Velvet/Cape

Cobble Hill Boutique Sectional, Left Facing in Brussels, Textured Velvet/Cape
ABC Carpet & Home

Cobble Hill Boutique Sectional, Left Facing in Brussels, Textured Velvet/Cape

Amanda Seyfried's exact couch appears to be this customizable sectional in a soft sea green velvet, according to Architectural Digest.

$6,050 $4,840

Shop Now

Arts & Crafts One-of-a-Kind Rug - 6'1" x 8'10"

Arts & Crafts One-of-a-Kind Rug - 6'1" x 8'10"
ABC Carpet & Home

Arts & Crafts One-of-a-Kind Rug - 6'1" x 8'10"

Score 50% off this hand-knotted, 100% wool rug in an eye-catching ivory, blue and yellow print.

$2,601 $1,301

Shop Now

Muse Vase, Large

Muse Vase, Large
ABC Carpet & Home

Muse Vase, Large

Add a unique pop of color to your space with a handmade crystal vase.

$175 $140

Shop Now

Cobble Hill Daphne Arm Chair

Cobble Hill Daphne Arm Chair
ABC Carpet & Home

Cobble Hill Daphne Arm Chair

Modern yet timeless, this plush chair is a welcome addition to any space.

$905 $724

Shop Now

Olive Wood Natural Shape Board

Olive Wood Natural Shape Board
ABC Carpet & Home

Olive Wood Natural Shape Board

Ahead of the holidays, add this organically shaped olive wood board to your serveware collection.

$99 $79

Shop Now

Abstrakt Emme Velvet Platform Bed

Abstrakt Emme Velvet Platform Bed
ABC Carpet & Home

Abstrakt Emme Velvet Platform Bed

Choose between seven stunning colors for this luxurious velvet platform bed frame.

$1,995 $1,367

Shop Now

Serapi Hand-Knotted Area Rug - Light Blue, 4' 1" x 6' 2"

Serapi Hand-Knotted Area Rug - Light Blue, 4' 1" x 6' 2"
ABC Carpet & Home

Serapi Hand-Knotted Area Rug - Light Blue, 4' 1" x 6' 2"

Contrasting hues of rich blue and rust orange give this Persian rug a regal look.

$2,500 $1,250

Shop Now

Aviva Stanoff Velvet Pillow Rust

Aviva Stanoff Velvet Pillow Rust
ABC Carpet & Home

Aviva Stanoff Velvet Pillow Rust

Refresh your home decor for fall with a handmade silk velvet throw pillow in autumnal burnt orange.

$125 $100

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

