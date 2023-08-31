With all of the Labor Day furniture deals going on, there's no better time to make major purchases for your home while they're on sale. If you're using the holiday weekend sales as a reason to invest in quality furniture, the ABC Carpet & Home sale is definitely worth checking out.

Now through Tuesday, September 5th, the New York City home design institution is offering up to 40% off furniture and decor and up to 50% off the brand's famous rugs.

Shop ABC Carpet & Home Labor Day Sale

Given ABC's reputation as one of the premier retailers of luxury home design, it's no wonder why so many celebrities rely on the brand for unique furniture and artisan-made decor. Actress Amanda Seyfried is one such famous fan, and her couch just happens to be included in the Labor Day sale. Featured in her June 2023 Architectural Digest home tour, Seyfried's plush velvet sofa is on sale for over $1,000 off.

From Amanda Seyfried's exact sectional sofa to handmade rugs and eccentric decor, ABC Home & Carpet's Labor Day Sale is full of gems. Below, browse some of our favorite pieces to shop during the sale.

Cobble Hill Boutique Sectional, Left Facing in Brussels, Textured Velvet/Cape ABC Carpet & Home Cobble Hill Boutique Sectional, Left Facing in Brussels, Textured Velvet/Cape Amanda Seyfried's exact couch appears to be this customizable sectional in a soft sea green velvet, according to Architectural Digest. $6,050 $4,840 Shop Now

Muse Vase, Large ABC Carpet & Home Muse Vase, Large Add a unique pop of color to your space with a handmade crystal vase. $175 $140 Shop Now

Cobble Hill Daphne Arm Chair ABC Carpet & Home Cobble Hill Daphne Arm Chair Modern yet timeless, this plush chair is a welcome addition to any space. $905 $724 Shop Now

Olive Wood Natural Shape Board ABC Carpet & Home Olive Wood Natural Shape Board Ahead of the holidays, add this organically shaped olive wood board to your serveware collection. $99 $79 Shop Now

Abstrakt Emme Velvet Platform Bed ABC Carpet & Home Abstrakt Emme Velvet Platform Bed Choose between seven stunning colors for this luxurious velvet platform bed frame. $1,995 $1,367 Shop Now

Aviva Stanoff Velvet Pillow Rust ABC Carpet & Home Aviva Stanoff Velvet Pillow Rust Refresh your home decor for fall with a handmade silk velvet throw pillow in autumnal burnt orange. $125 $100 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

