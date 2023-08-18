Adidas' Back-to-School Sale is Here: Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Activewear, Shoes and More
If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new fall activewear, Adidas is back with a brand new sale for the start of the back-to-school season. To help you refresh your wardrobe for the new school year, Adidas is offering up to 40% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes until Wednesday, August 23.
From Ultraboosts to Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this school year, the Adidas Back-to-School sale has you covered. No code is required to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers.
Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.
Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Back-to-School Sale.
Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.
Adidas' unisex NMD_R1 shoes offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel, making them perfect to wear all school year.
These compressive workout leggings will keep you comfortable and dry during the school day.
For an easy back-to-school look, pair these comfy tights with a t-shirt and sneakers.
Adidas Ultraboost shoes are designed with a foot-hugging upper that wraps the foot with a supportive fit and enhances movement.
Adidas' Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt is made of soft fabric with HEAT.RDY tech to keep you going on hot days.
A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.
Score over 60% off Adidas' Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie to stay cozy this school year.
Step into the new school year with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort.
Throw this Adidas logo tee on with shorts or sweatpants for a casual and easy look.
