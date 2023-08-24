If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new fall activewear, Adidas is back with an early Labor Day sale. To help you refresh your wardrobe for the new fall season, Adidas is offering up to 55% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes until Tuesday, August 29.

Shop the Adidas Sale

From Ultraboosts to Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this fall, the Adidas Labor Day sale has you covered. Use code BIGDEAL at checkout to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers.

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Early Labor Day Sale.

Kids NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas Kids NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas' unisex NMD_R1 shoes offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel, making them perfect to wear all school year. $120 $67 WITH CODE BIGDEAL Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

