Sales & Deals

Adidas' Early Labor Day Sale is Here: Save Up to 55% on Best-Selling Activewear, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Labor Day Sale
Adidas

If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new fall activewear, Adidas is back with an early Labor Day sale. To help you refresh your wardrobe for the new fall season, Adidas is offering up to 55% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes until Tuesday, August 29. 

Shop the Adidas Sale

From Ultraboosts to Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this fall, the Adidas Labor Day sale has you covered. Use code BIGDEAL at checkout to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers. 

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Early Labor Day Sale

Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas
Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost.

$190$152
Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket
Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket
Adidas
Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket

Protect yourself from harsh weather with this insulated, lightweight jacket, perfect for everyday use.

$90$63
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Women's Grand Court Shoes
Women's Grand Court Shoes
Adidas
Women's Grand Court Shoes

They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 

$70$49
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$75$27
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas
Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip. 

$65$23
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Kids NMD_R1 Shoes
Kids NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
Kids NMD_R1 Shoes

Adidas' unisex NMD_R1 shoes offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel, making them perfect to wear all school year. 

$120$67
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Women's Techfit 7/8 Leggings
Women's Techfit 7/8 Leggings
Adidas
Women's Techfit 7/8 Leggings

These compressive workout leggings will keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. 

$50$28
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Boys Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt
Boys Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt
Adidas
Boys Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt

Adidas' Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt is made of soft fabric with HEAT.RDY tech to keep you going on hot days. 

$42$21
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
Adidas
Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.

$60$21
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie
Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Score over 60% off Adidas' Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie to stay cozy this fall. 

$60$17
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee
Adidas Essentials Single Jersey Big Logo Tee
Adidas
Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee

Throw this Adidas logo tee on with shorts or sweatpants for a casual and easy look. 

$30$11
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas
Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Adidas Ultraboost shoes are designed with a foot-hugging upper that wraps the foot with a supportive fit and enhances movement.

$190$152
Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Amazon
Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Step into the new season with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort. 

$90$32
WITH CODE BIGDEAL
Girls Adicolor Tights
Girls' Adicolor Tights
Adidas
Girls Adicolor Tights

For an easy back-to-school look, pair these comfy tights with a t-shirt and sneakers.

$35$28

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Score these Early Labor Day Deals on Adidas Golf Gear

The Best Labor Day Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

Away's Fan-Favorite Luggage Is Up to 35% Off for Labor Day

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Labor Day Getaways

Summersalt Endless Summer Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Swimwear

Save Up to 40% On Furniture, Home Decor and More at Anthropologie

Save Up to 30% On Wardrobe Essentials at This Abercrombie Sale

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Save Up to 60% on Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits for Labor Day

Save 30% On Madewell's Best Styles for Fall