Adidas' Fall Sale is Here: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Activewear, Shoes and Accessories

Adidas Labor Day Sale
Adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:06 PM PDT, November 2, 2023

Gear up for your fall workouts, hiking trips and more with this Adidas sale. Save up to 50% on jackets, sneakers, accessories and more.

If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new activewear for your workouts or hiking trips, Adidas is back with a huge fall sale. To help you refresh your wardrobe for this season, Adidas is offering up to 50% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing, shoes, and accessories until Wednesday, November 8.

Shop the Adidas Fall Sale

From Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and Adidas' Ultraboost Sneakers to NMD_R1s and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this season, the Adidas Fall Sale has you covered. To make things even better, you don't need a promo code at checkout to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers. 

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Fall Sale

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.

$160 $112

Shop Now

Adicolor Essentials Crew Sweatshirt

Adicolor Essentials Crew Sweatshirt
Adidas

Adicolor Essentials Crew Sweatshirt

A highly-rated crewneck sweater you can't go wrong with for the fall. 

$55 $33

Shop Now

Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Adidas Ultraboost shoes are designed with a foot-hugging upper that wraps the foot with a supportive fit and enhances movement.

$190 $152

Shop Now

Team Issue Tapered Pants

Team Issue Tapered Pants
Adidas

Team Issue Tapered Pants

A pair of warm fleece pants that can be worn to work out or to lounge around in.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants

Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants
Adidas

Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants

The classic Adidas 3-strip fleece are always a good go-to. 

$50 $25

Shop Now

Terrex Tech Fleece Light Hooded Hiking Jacket

Terrex Tech Fleece Light Hooded Hiking Jacket
Adidas

Terrex Tech Fleece Light Hooded Hiking Jacket

With the chill in the air, you'll need a jacket for your next hiking trip. Made from recycled materials, this hiking jacket warms and wicks.

$90 $54

Shop Now

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.

$160 $112

Shop Now

Shield 3.0 Gloves

Shield 3.0 Gloves
Adidas

Shield 3.0 Gloves

Make training this fall easier and warmer with these insulated training gloves with a grippy printed palm.  

$25 $15

Shop Now

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip. 

$65 $46

Shop Now

Women's Polar Fleece Pullover

Women's Polar Fleece Pullover
Adidas

Women's Polar Fleece Pullover

Whether you're lounging at home or running errands, this polar fleece pullover is the perfect cozy option for fall.

$70 $42

Shop Now

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
Adidas

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$75 $45

Shop Now

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie
Adidas

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Score a huge savings on Adidas' Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie to stay cozy this fall. 

$60 $36

Shop Now

