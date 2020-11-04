Shopping

Adidas Is Having a Massive Sale on Sneakers Apparel & More at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is over; however, Amazon's Holiday Dash is still chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family.

The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code is needed. Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

The Amazon Holiday Dash sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sTumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo YogaJ.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Holiday Dash sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dyeleggingskids shoesjewelryleggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor and more.

Shop Adidas deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash event. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks of Adidas sneakers, shoes and apparel at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale. 

Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Women's Grand Court Sneaker
This is the staple adidas sneaker for and it's perfect for everyone.

REGULARLY $65

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 30% off at Amazon, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $70

Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Women's Superstar Sneaker
The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during Amazon's Holiday Dash.

REGULARLY $80

Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Mavia X Running Shoe
The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $80

Lite Racer Shoes
adidas Lite Racer Shoes
Lite Racer Shoes
These adidas Lite Racer Shoes are a steal at $25.

REGULARLY $30

Women's Sleek Sneaker
adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker
Women's Sleek Sneaker
The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are crafted with three stripes on the leather upper of these shoes to offer a sleek look.

REGULARLY $80

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 50% off the retail price. 

REGULARLY $140

Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Essentials Track Jacket
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 24% off, while supplies last.

 

REGULARLY $50

Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
These classic adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe.

REGULARLY $35

Men's Core 18 Hoodie
adidas Men's Core 18 Hoodie
Men's Core 18 Hoodie
This is the perfect Adidas pullover hoodie with a kangaroo pocket.

REGULARLY $60

Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
This adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is classic adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.

REGULARLY $65

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp.

REGULARLY $37

Digi Print Graphic Tank
adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank
Digi Print Graphic Tank
The adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank is a steal at 20% off, while supplies last.

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one.

REGULARLY $90

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
This medium support, compression fit sports bra is 23% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $30

T10 Pants
Adidas T10 Pants
T10 Pants
Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options. 

REGULARLY $45

Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 50% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Holiday Dash.

REGULARLY $100

Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.

REGULARLY $35

Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Super No Show Climate Socks
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Take your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers.

REGULARLY $230

 

