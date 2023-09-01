Sales & Deals

Adidas' Labor Day Sale is Here: Save Up to 55% on Best-Selling Activewear, Shoes and Accessories

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Labor Day Sale
Adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:55 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

Gear up for fall at the Adidas Labor Day sale. Save up to 55% on clothing, shoes, and accessories.

If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new fall activewear, Adidas is back with a Labor Day sale. To help you refresh your wardrobe for the new fall season, Adidas is offering up to 55% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes until Tuesday, September 5. 

Shop the Adidas Labor Day Sale

From Ultraboosts to Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this fall, the Adidas Labor Day sale has you covered. Use code SEPTEMBER at checkout to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers. 

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas Labor Day deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Labor Day Sale

Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost.

$190 $152

Shop Now

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$75 $27

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Women's Grand Court Shoes

Women's Grand Court Shoes
Adidas

Women's Grand Court Shoes

They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 

$70 $49

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket

Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket
Adidas

Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket

Protect yourself from harsh weather with this insulated, lightweight jacket, perfect for everyday use.

$90 $63

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas

Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip. 

$65 $23

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Kids NMD_R1 Shoes

Kids NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

Kids NMD_R1 Shoes

Adidas' unisex NMD_R1 shoes offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel, making them perfect to wear all school year. 

$120 $67

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Women's Techfit 7/8 Leggings

Women's Techfit 7/8 Leggings
Adidas

Women's Techfit 7/8 Leggings

These compressive workout leggings will keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. 

$50 $28

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Boys Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt

Boys Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt
Adidas

Boys Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt

Adidas' Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt is made of soft fabric with HEAT.RDY tech to keep you going on hot days. 

$42 $21

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
Adidas

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.

$60 $21

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie
Adidas

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Score over 60% off Adidas' Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie to stay cozy this fall. 

$60 $17

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee

Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee
Adidas

Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee

Throw this Adidas logo tee on with shorts or sweatpants for a casual and easy look. 

$30 $11

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Adidas Ultraboost shoes are designed with a foot-hugging upper that wraps the foot with a supportive fit and enhances movement.

$190 $152

Shop Now

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Amazon

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Step into the new season with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort. 

$90 $32

with code SEPTEMBER

Shop Now

Girls Adicolor Tights

Girls Adicolor Tights
Adidas

Girls Adicolor Tights

For an easy back-to-school look, pair these comfy tights with a t-shirt and sneakers.

$35 $28

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Has Labor Day Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Clothes for Men — Up to 52% Off

Sales & Deals

Amazon Has Labor Day Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Clothes for Men — Up to 52% Off

Best White T-Shirts for Women to Wear On and After Labor Day: Shop Vintage, Fitted, Oversized & Classic Styles

Style

Best White T-Shirts for Women to Wear On and After Labor Day: Shop Vintage, Fitted, Oversized & Classic Styles

The Best Labor Day Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

Best White Pants for Women to Wear On and After Labor Day — Shop Madewell, Free People, Spanx and More

Best Lists

Best White Pants for Women to Wear On and After Labor Day — Shop Madewell, Free People, Spanx and More

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day: Shop Top Styles to Soak Up the End of Summer

Style

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day: Shop Top Styles to Soak Up the End of Summer

The Outdoor Voices Labor Day Sale Just Got Bigger: Save Up to 70% on Activewear Favorites

Sales & Deals

The Outdoor Voices Labor Day Sale Just Got Bigger: Save Up to 70% on Activewear Favorites

The Best Men's Swim Trunks for the Beach, Pool and Everywhere in Between This Labor Day Weekend

Best Lists

The Best Men's Swim Trunks for the Beach, Pool and Everywhere in Between This Labor Day Weekend

Away's Fan-Favorite Luggage Is Up to 35% Off for Labor Day

Sales & Deals

Away's Fan-Favorite Luggage Is Up to 35% Off for Labor Day

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Labor Day Getaways

Best Lists

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Labor Day Getaways

Summersalt Endless Summer Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Swimwear

Sales & Deals

Summersalt Endless Summer Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Swimwear

Save Up to 40% On Furniture, Home Decor and More at Anthropologie

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% On Furniture, Home Decor and More at Anthropologie

Save Up to 30% On Wardrobe Essentials at This Abercrombie Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% On Wardrobe Essentials at This Abercrombie Sale

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Sales & Deals

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Save Up to 60% on Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits for Labor Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits for Labor Day

Save 30% On Madewell's Best Styles for Fall

Sales & Deals

Save 30% On Madewell's Best Styles for Fall

Tags: