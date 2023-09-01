Gear up for fall at the Adidas Labor Day sale. Save up to 55% on clothing, shoes, and accessories.
If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new fall activewear, Adidas is back with a Labor Day sale. To help you refresh your wardrobe for the new fall season, Adidas is offering up to 55% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes until Tuesday, September 5.
Shop the Adidas Labor Day Sale
From Ultraboosts to Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this fall, the Adidas Labor Day sale has you covered. Use code SEPTEMBER at checkout to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers.
Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.
Don't miss out on the best Adidas Labor Day deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Labor Day Sale.
Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost.
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Women's Grand Court Shoes
They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear.
Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket
Protect yourself from harsh weather with this insulated, lightweight jacket, perfect for everyday use.
Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.
Kids NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas' unisex NMD_R1 shoes offer a snug fit with a comfortable, supportive feel, making them perfect to wear all school year.
Women's Techfit 7/8 Leggings
These compressive workout leggings will keep you comfortable and dry during your workout.
Boys Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt
Adidas' Colorblock Heat.Rdy Polo Shirt is made of soft fabric with HEAT.RDY tech to keep you going on hot days.
Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.
Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie
Score over 60% off Adidas' Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie to stay cozy this fall.
Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee
Throw this Adidas logo tee on with shorts or sweatpants for a casual and easy look.
Men's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost shoes are designed with a foot-hugging upper that wraps the foot with a supportive fit and enhances movement.
Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Step into the new season with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort.
Girls Adicolor Tights
For an easy back-to-school look, pair these comfy tights with a t-shirt and sneakers.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
