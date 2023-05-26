With Memorial Day weekend here, it's time to update our footwear and athleisure for sunnier days ahead. Whether you actually enjoy running or just want to add a touch of streetwear style to your outfits, Adidas makes some of the most comfortable sneakers and activewear for everyone. Right now, you can get up to 55% off your Adidas order during this Memorial Day sale.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Right now, best-selling Adidas styles are marked down with the code SAVINGS. With iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like Ultraboosts, Stan Smith, and Forum being up to 55% off, don't wait to step into these Memorial Day savings.

Adidas Stan Smith shoes have been a staple of the brand for 50 years for their versatile style. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Stan Smith is timeless. Now up to 55% off, the Stan Smith is one of the best styles to add to cart during the Adidas Sneaker Sale.

Below, hurry to shop our favorite finds from the Adidas Memorial Day sale before it's too late. For more shoe shopping inspo, check out the best running shoes for men and women along with our favorite white sneakers.

Best Adidas Deals on Shoes for Men

NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes Adidas NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes Made with Primeblue, a high-performance material made with recycled ocean plastic, these running sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper and Boost cushioning. $150 $120 Shop Now

Forum Low Shoes Adidas Forum Low Shoes Since the 1980s, the Forum sneaker has been a staple style from Adidas thanks to their polished look. $110 $88 Shop Now

Best Adidas Deals on Shoes for Women

Forum Low Shoes Adidas Forum Low Shoes "Most comfortable pair of shoes I own!" praised one five-star reviewers of these signature Adidas sneakers. "I wear them almost every day." $100 $80 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Right Now: Save on Clothing, Furniture, Tech and More

Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's Go-To Athleisure Brand Is Up to 75% Off for Memorial Day

Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale: Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Athleisure

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Summer 2023

Save 30% On lululemon's Running and Workout Shoes for Women This Memorial Day

Coach Outlet’s Memorial Day Sale is Here — Get an Extra 20% Off Best-Selling Handbags and Wallets

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer

Save More Than 50% On adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Ahead of Spring

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80