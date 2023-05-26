Adidas Memorial Day Sale: Get up to 55% off Best-Selling Shoes, Clothing, and More
With Memorial Day weekend here, it's time to update our footwear and athleisure for sunnier days ahead. Whether you actually enjoy running or just want to add a touch of streetwear style to your outfits, Adidas makes some of the most comfortable sneakers and activewear for everyone. Right now, you can get up to 55% off your Adidas order during this Memorial Day sale.
Right now, best-selling Adidas styles are marked down with the code SAVINGS. With iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like Ultraboosts, Stan Smith, and Forum being up to 55% off, don't wait to step into these Memorial Day savings.
Adidas Stan Smith shoes have been a staple of the brand for 50 years for their versatile style. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Stan Smith is timeless. Now up to 55% off, the Stan Smith is one of the best styles to add to cart during the Adidas Sneaker Sale.
Below, hurry to shop our favorite finds from the Adidas Memorial Day sale before it's too late. For more shoe shopping inspo, check out the best running shoes for men and women along with our favorite white sneakers.
Best Adidas Deals on Shoes for Men
One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
Made with Primeblue, a high-performance material made with recycled ocean plastic, these running sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper and Boost cushioning.
Inspired by running shoes, these shoes were made with the same Cloudfoam midsole and cushioned sockliner for a light and springy feel.
Since the 1980s, the Forum sneaker has been a staple style from Adidas thanks to their polished look.
Get a discount these breathable, supportive running shoes equipped with BOOST cushioning.
Best Adidas Deals on Shoes for Women
This sleek and lightweight shoe is perfect for when you're always on the go.
Everyone needs a classic pair of white sneakers for spring, and you can't go wrong with Stan Smiths.
"Most comfortable pair of shoes I own!" praised one five-star reviewers of these signature Adidas sneakers. "I wear them almost every day."
The Forum style we know and love, now available in platforms for extra height.
Designed for short runs, these training sneakers are designed to energize with every step.
RELATED CONTENT:
All the Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Right Now: Save on Clothing, Furniture, Tech and More
Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's Go-To Athleisure Brand Is Up to 75% Off for Memorial Day
Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale: Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Athleisure
Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Summer 2023
Save 30% On lululemon's Running and Workout Shoes for Women This Memorial Day
Coach Outlet’s Memorial Day Sale is Here — Get an Extra 20% Off Best-Selling Handbags and Wallets
Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer
Save More Than 50% On adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Ahead of Spring
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon
Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80