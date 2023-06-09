Run, Don't Walk: Adidas Running Gear Is Up to 70% Off at REI

Runners know the right running shoes and clothing can make a big difference between a great run and a ho-hum run. If you want to improve your mile per minute or cut down on the chafing and blisters then it's time to snag some new workout gear.

Upgrading your running wardrobe doesn't have to be expensive because REI is currently having a major sale on Adidas fitness gear with savings up to 70% off. We're talking about top-rated Ultraboost running shoes, breathable shirts, lightweight shorts and more. Even if you're not a runner, these are stylish and trendy items you'll want for your next workout or just for simply running errands in comfort.

Shop Adidas Running Deals

To help you find the best items, we've rounded up products that you won't want to miss during this legendary sale. Below, shop our favorite Adidas running gear that's currently discounted at REI.

Women's Running Gear Deals

Here are the best deals on Adidas running gear for women at REI.

Men's Running Gear Deals

Enjoy massive discounts on men's running shorts, workout tees and running shoes perfect for hitting the outdoor tracks, trails or pavement this summer.

