Adidas Running Gear Is Up to 70% Off at REI Right Now — Save On Running Shoes, Shorts and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Run, Don't Walk: Adidas Running Gear Is Up to 70% Off at REI
Runners know the right running shoes and clothing can make a big difference between a great run and a ho-hum run. If you want to improve your mile per minute or cut down on the chafing and blisters then it's time to snag some new workout gear.

Upgrading your running wardrobe doesn't have to be expensive because REI is currently having a major sale on Adidas fitness gear with savings up to 70% off. We're talking about top-rated Ultraboost running shoes, breathable shirts, lightweight shorts and more. Even if you're not a runner, these are stylish and trendy items you'll want for your next workout or just for simply running errands in comfort.

To help you find the best items, we've rounded up products that you won't want to miss during this legendary sale. Below, shop our favorite Adidas running gear that's currently discounted at REI.

Women's Running Gear Deals

Here are the best deals on Adidas running gear for women at REI.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes
REI
Adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes

These lightweight shoes have air bubbles built into the sole that provide an extra boost and comfort. 

$190$95
Adidas Fast Crop T-Shirt
Adidas Fast Crop T-Shirt
REI
Adidas Fast Crop T-Shirt

Prefer a cropped tee for your runs? This fast-drying crop has both the black and coral colors discounted. 

$55$38
Adidas Optime Training Icons 7/8 Tights
Adidas Optime Training Icons 7/8 Tights
REI
Adidas Optime Training Icons 7/8 Tights

These soft moisture-wicking leggings are not only great for running, but also yoga, weightlifting or running to the post office.

$60$30
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen T-Shirt
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen T-Shirt
REI
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen T-Shirt

Great for both hiking and running, this lightweight shirt also provides enough coverage if you're wearing a backpack. 

$45$31
Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Trail-Running Shoes
Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Trail-Running Shoes
REI
Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Trail-Running Shoes

Even non-runners will want these super cute pink and teal sneakers.

$160$75
Adidas Run Fast 3" Shorts
Adidas Run Fast 3" Shorts
Getty
Adidas Run Fast 3" Shorts

The moisture-wicking fabric in these running shorts moves with you. They even have a sweat-guarded zipper pocket. 

$45$31
Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 GORE-TEX Trail-Running Shoes
Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 GORE-TEX Trail-Running Shoes
REI
Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 GORE-TEX Trail-Running Shoes

Bring some color to your run with these Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 GORE-TEX Trail-Running Shoes.

$160$80
Adidas Terrex Agravic Pro Trail-Running Pro Trail-Running Rain Jacket
Adidas Terrex Agravic Pro Trail-Running Pro Trail-Running Rain Jacket
REI
Adidas Terrex Agravic Pro Trail-Running Pro Trail-Running Rain Jacket

Don't let the rain stop your training with this rain jacket designed for runners. The jacket is waterproof while still being breathable. 

$300$160
Adidas Adizero Boston 11 Road-Running Shoes
Adidas Adizero Boston 11 Road-Running Shoes
REI
Adidas Adizero Boston 11 Road-Running Shoes

Made for training on to the race day, these running shoes are flexible and breathable while providing adequate support. 

$160$80

Men's Running Gear Deals

Enjoy massive discounts on men's running shorts, workout tees and running shoes perfect for hitting the outdoor tracks, trails or pavement this summer.

Adidas Designed 4 Running 2-in-1 Shorts
Adidas Designed 4 Running 2-in-1 Shorts
REI
Adidas Designed 4 Running 2-in-1 Shorts

For those that prefer running tights, these shorts have the best of both worlds with tights built-in. 

$50$35
Adidas D4M HIIT GFX Tank Top
Adidas D4M HIIT GFX Tank Top
REI
Adidas D4M HIIT GFX Tank Top

No matter which of the four colors you grab of this Adidas-logo tank in, it'll be a great top for all your outdoor summer activities. 

$35$24
Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Trail-Running Shoes
Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Trail-Running Shoes
REI
Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Trail-Running Shoes

Everyone will see you coming when you wear these bright orange running shoes with breathable mesh and rubber soles.

$160$80
Adidas Adistar CS Road-Running Shoes
Adidas Adistar CS Road-Running Shoes
REI
Adidas Adistar CS Road-Running Shoes

Made with recycled materials, these running shoes have dense foam to stabilize your foot and soft cushioning for adequate comfort.

$160$80
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen T-Shirt
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen T-Shirt
REI
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen T-Shirt

This Terrex running shirt is made from Aeroready fabric which will keep you cool and dry while getting in your workout. 

$45$22
Adidas Designed 4 Running Run For The Oceans Shorts
Adidas Designed 4 Running Run For The Oceans Shorts
REI
Adidas Designed 4 Running Run For The Oceans Shorts

These breathable running shorts will quickly become your new favorite pair. 

$50$35
Adidas Adizero Adios 7 Road-Running Shoes
Adidas Adizero Adios 7 Road-Running Shoes
REI
Adidas Adizero Adios 7 Road-Running Shoes

These running shoes are designed for long runs with Lightstrike Pro cushioning that can help reduce fatigue in your legs. 

$130$65
Adidas Designed 4 Running T-Shirt
Adidas Designed 4 Running T-Shirt
REI
Adidas Designed 4 Running T-Shirt

Quick drying and moisture-wicking, this comfortable t-shirt is ready for even your longest runs. 

$40$28

