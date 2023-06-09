Run, Don't Walk: Adidas Running Gear Is Up to 70% Off at REI

Adidas Running Gear Is Up to 70% Off at REI Right Now — Save On Running Shoes, Shorts and More
Runners know the right running shoes and clothing can make a big difference between a great run and a ho-hum run. If you want to improve your mile per minute or cut down on the chafing and blisters then it's time to snag some new workout gear.
Upgrading your running wardrobe doesn't have to be expensive because REI is currently having a major sale on Adidas fitness gear with savings up to 70% off. We're talking about top-rated Ultraboost running shoes, breathable shirts, lightweight shorts and more. Even if you're not a runner, these are stylish and trendy items you'll want for your next workout or just for simply running errands in comfort.
To help you find the best items, we've rounded up products that you won't want to miss during this legendary sale. Below, shop our favorite Adidas running gear that's currently discounted at REI.
Women's Running Gear Deals
Here are the best deals on Adidas running gear for women at REI.
These lightweight shoes have air bubbles built into the sole that provide an extra boost and comfort.
Prefer a cropped tee for your runs? This fast-drying crop has both the black and coral colors discounted.
These soft moisture-wicking leggings are not only great for running, but also yoga, weightlifting or running to the post office.
Great for both hiking and running, this lightweight shirt also provides enough coverage if you're wearing a backpack.
Even non-runners will want these super cute pink and teal sneakers.
The moisture-wicking fabric in these running shorts moves with you. They even have a sweat-guarded zipper pocket.
Bring some color to your run with these Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 GORE-TEX Trail-Running Shoes.
Don't let the rain stop your training with this rain jacket designed for runners. The jacket is waterproof while still being breathable.
Made for training on to the race day, these running shoes are flexible and breathable while providing adequate support.
Men's Running Gear Deals
Enjoy massive discounts on men's running shorts, workout tees and running shoes perfect for hitting the outdoor tracks, trails or pavement this summer.
For those that prefer running tights, these shorts have the best of both worlds with tights built-in.
No matter which of the four colors you grab of this Adidas-logo tank in, it'll be a great top for all your outdoor summer activities.
Everyone will see you coming when you wear these bright orange running shoes with breathable mesh and rubber soles.
Made with recycled materials, these running shoes have dense foam to stabilize your foot and soft cushioning for adequate comfort.
This Terrex running shirt is made from Aeroready fabric which will keep you cool and dry while getting in your workout.
These breathable running shorts will quickly become your new favorite pair.
These running shoes are designed for long runs with Lightstrike Pro cushioning that can help reduce fatigue in your legs.
Quick drying and moisture-wicking, this comfortable t-shirt is ready for even your longest runs.
RELATED CONTENT:
Upgrade At-Home Workouts With Jennifer Aniston-Loved Brand Pvolve
The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Women to Wear This Summer
The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
16 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer
The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now