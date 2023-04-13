Adidas' Sale on the Brand's Most Iconic Styles Ends Today: Save Up to 50% On Shoes and Clothes
Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, it's time to update our footwear for sunnier days ahead. Whether you actually enjoy running or just want to add a touch of streetwear style to your outfits, Adidas makes some of the most comfortable sneakers for everyone. For one last day today, you can save up to 50% on Adidas' most popular shoes, plus clothes and accessories for spring.
Until midnight tonight, best-selling Adidas styles are marked down during the annual Adidas Favorites Sale. With iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like NMD, Stan Smith, and Forum being massively discounted, don't wait to shop these epic deals.
Adidas Stan Smith shoes have been a staple of the brand for 50 years for their versatile style. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Stan Smith is timeless. Now 50% off, the Stan Smith is one of the best styles to add to cart during the Favorites Sale.
Below, hurry to shop our favorite finds from the Adidas sale before it's too late. For more shoe shopping inspo, check out the best running shoes for men and women along with our favorite white sneakers.
Best Adidas Deals for Men
One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
This lightweight, vintage-inspired windbreaker is perfect for the chilly days of early spring.
Pair these sweatpants with their matching hoodie or windbreaker for a coordinated look.
Made with Primeblue, a high-performance material made with recycled ocean plastic, these running sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper and Boost cushioning.
A subtle logo makes this classic white tee easy to dress up or down.
Since the 1980s, the Forum sneaker has been a staple style from Adidas thanks to their polished look.
You can never have too many pairs of running shorts, so you may as well stock up while they're on sale.
Take 50% off these breathable, supportive running shoes equipped with BOOST cushioning.
Best Adidas Deals for Women
Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.
Everyone needs a classic pair of white sneakers for spring, and you can't go wrong with Stan Smiths.
This breezy skirt will keep you cool and comfortable anywhere the trail takes you.
"Most comfortable pair of shoes I own!" praised one five-star reviewers of these signature Adidas sneakers. "I wear them almost every day."
The Forum style we know and love, now available in platforms for extra height.
Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with this monogrammed bucket hat.
Designed for short runs, these training sneakers are designed to energize with every step.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save More Than 50% On adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Ahead of Spring
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon
Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80
The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring
Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long
The Top 5 Shoe Styles to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP
Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023
The Saks Friends & Family Sale Has Epic Designer Deals for Spring