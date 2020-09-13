Shopping

Alice + Olivia Sale: Save an Extra 34% on Sale Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
alice and olivia sale
Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is offering an extra 40% off sale styles with no exclusions.

At the Alice + Olivia sale, you'll find dresses with Alice + Olivia's signature bright colors and prints, tops, skirts and more. No code is needed to get the extra 30% discount. 

While you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia sale picks.

Kamala Embroidered Poncho
Alice + Olivia
Kamala Embroidered Poncho
Alice + Olivia
Kamala Embroidered Poncho
Alice + Olivia

 A chic oversized poncho with a fringe hem and pretty floral print.

REGULARLY $795

Catia Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Catia Off the Shoulder Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Catia Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia

A boho midi dress with a cool print.

REGULARLY $550

Alette Halter Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alette Halter Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alette Halter Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia

An Alice + Olivia all-around favorite bohemian dress with a low back and a halter neckline.

REGULARLY $595

Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia
Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia
Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia

A romantic and sweet off the shoulder dress.

REGULARLY $330

Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer
Alice + Olivia
Alice and Olivia Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer
Alice + Olivia
Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer
Alice + Olivia

This Alice and Olivia Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer is the antithesis of a stuffy blazer.

 

REGULARLY $485

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Iconic Campaign for Coach x Basquiat Line

The Best Designer Shoes -- Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach and More

DVF Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sales Items

Intermix Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Your Favorite Designers

Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 90% on Select Items

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 85% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

The Best Fanny Packs From Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

 