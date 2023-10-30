It's the most wonderful time of the year at Alo Yoga. The beloved athleisure brand just launched their Holiday Sale, just in time for holiday gift shopping. Shoppers will find Black Friday-level discounts on Alo Yoga bestsellers, new arrivals and more at this big sale.

When it comes to clothing for yoga and working out, Alo Yoga blends fashion and function flawlessly. Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and more celebrities have been spotted in the brand's styles. It is the season of giving, so this is a perfect opportunity to stock up on stylish gifts. The sale is so good you'll definitely want to grab a few things for yourself as well.

We love Alo because it's tall and petite-friendly, with generous inseams on standard styles and shorter 7/8-length versions available for many. This attention to detail makes Alo's trend-forward athletic wear and athleisure flattering.

The Black Friday deals are currently available for Alo Access community members, but it's easy to sign up for free and shop before the sale opens to the general public on November 1. Alo Access members get first dibs on new collections, free expedited shipping, redeemable points, VIP event invitations and more.

We've selected our favorite pieces to grab before the sale ends. To make things even easier — because the 30% discount covers the entire site — simply head to the brand's Most Loved section where you'll find bestsellers like the Moto Leggings worn by Taylor Swift. Below, shop Alo's beloved onesies, matching sets and more holiday gifts for you and yours.

Icon Ribbed Henley Bra Alo Icon Ribbed Henley Bra This Ribbed Henley Bra is a comfortable yet sexy pajama option, especially when paired with the matching Ribbed Boyshort. This lounge bra with an Alo logo band has cute snap buttons. $44 $31 Shop Now

Muse Hoodie Alo Muse Hoodie We love the chic gravel-heather color in this cropped hoodie, and it comes in four other great neutrals as well. Reviewers rave about this hoodie, rating it almost a perfect five stars. $108 $76 Shop Now

Muse Sweatpant Alo Muse Sweatpant These ribbed sweatpants are a perfect match. They have a figure-hugging fit and a cute pocket on the bum. $108 $76 Shop Now

