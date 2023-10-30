Sales & Deals

Alo Yoga's Black Friday Sale Starts Now: Shop 30% Off Best-Selling Activewear

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 4:58 PM PDT, October 30, 2023

Save on favorites from the brand worn by Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber.

It's the most wonderful time of the year at Alo Yoga. The beloved athleisure brand just launched their Holiday Sale, just in time for holiday gift shopping. Shoppers will find Black Friday-level discounts on Alo Yoga bestsellers, new arrivals and more at this big sale.

Shop Alo Yoga's Black Friday Sale

When it comes to clothing for yoga and working out, Alo Yoga blends fashion and function flawlessly. Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and more celebrities have been spotted in the brand's styles. It is the season of giving, so this is a perfect opportunity to stock up on stylish gifts. The sale is so good you'll definitely want to grab a few things for yourself as well.

We love Alo because it's tall and petite-friendly, with generous inseams on standard styles and shorter 7/8-length versions available for many. This attention to detail makes Alo's trend-forward athletic wear and athleisure flattering.

The Black Friday deals are currently available for Alo Access community members, but it's easy to sign up for free and shop before the sale opens to the general public on November 1. Alo Access members get first dibs on new collections, free expedited shipping, redeemable points, VIP event invitations and more.

We've selected our favorite pieces to grab before the sale ends. To make things even easier — because the 30% discount covers the entire site — simply head to the brand's Most Loved section where you'll find bestsellers like the Moto Leggings worn by Taylor Swift. Below, shop Alo's beloved onesies, matching sets and more holiday gifts for you and yours.

Alo x 01 Classic

Alo x 01 Classic
Alo

Alo x 01 Classic

Alo's only sneakers have sold out three times already, and now you can get them on sale for a limited time. 

$185 $130

Shop Now

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie
Alo

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

This uber-flattering onesie has a built-in bra and an ultra-soft feel. It's sexy in a subtle way thanks to a 5-inch inseam.

$128 $90

Shop Now

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
Alo

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

Alo's comfy Courtside Tennis Dress has a built-in bra and shorts underneath. Its fabric is super soft and it comes in six colors.

$118 $83

Shop Now

Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer

Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer
Alo

Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer

This puffer jacket is a compliment magnet. It's made of a luxe, ribbed velour material that will keep them warm and looking like a million bucks. 

$248 $174

Shop Now

Soft Sculpt Long Sleeve

Soft Sculpt Long Sleeve
Alo

Soft Sculpt Long Sleeve

Help them get in on the corset-top trend with this long-sleeve top with a built-in bra. 

$88 $62

Shop Now

High-Waist Airlift Legging

High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo

High-Waist Airlift Legging

Alo's bestselling High-Waist Airlift Legging has a smoothing, sheeny fabric that looks chic. These essential leggings come in multiple color options.

$128 $90

Shop Now

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant
Alo

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant

These comfy sweatpants have an elongating seam down each on-trend wide leg. If in doubt, size down in these sweats, as they're rather roomy. 

$128 $90

Shop Now

Icon Ribbed Henley Bra

Icon Ribbed Henley Bra
Alo

Icon Ribbed Henley Bra

This Ribbed Henley Bra is a comfortable yet sexy pajama option, especially when paired with the matching Ribbed Boyshort. This lounge bra with an Alo logo band has cute snap buttons. 

$44 $31

Shop Now

Icon Ribbed Boyshort

Icon Ribbed Boyshort
Alo

Icon Ribbed Boyshort

These boxer brief-style boyshorts are a perfect match to the bra.

$28 $20

Shop Now

Muse Hoodie

Muse Hoodie
Alo

Muse Hoodie

We love the chic gravel-heather color in this cropped hoodie, and it comes in four other great neutrals as well. Reviewers rave about this hoodie, rating it almost a perfect five stars.

$108 $76

Shop Now

Muse Sweatpant

Muse Sweatpant
Alo

Muse Sweatpant

These ribbed sweatpants are a perfect match. They have a figure-hugging fit and a cute pocket on the bum.

$108 $76

Shop Now

Airlift Winter Warm Cropped Supermoto Tank

Airlift Winter Warm Cropped Supermoto Tank
Alo

Airlift Winter Warm Cropped Supermoto Tank

This may be a tank, but it's warmer for winter layering thanks to a fleecy feel. It has a bustier silhouette and faux leather detailing. 

$88 $62

Shop Now

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover
Alo

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover

This simple crew neck sweater is so comfy and easy to pair they'll find themselves wearing it all season long. Choose from seven colors.

$118 $83

Shop Now

Mid-Rise Showdown Trouser

Mid-Rise Showdown Trouser
Alo

Mid-Rise Showdown Trouser

These trousers have a cool hip cutout with an adjustable buckle. Their loose fit is perfectly on-trend.

$158 $111

Shop Now

Knit Salana Cardigan

Knit Salana Cardigan
Knit Salana Cardigan

Knit Salana Cardigan

This sexy take on a cardigan is soft, lightweight and comes in three colors.

$138 $97

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more. 

