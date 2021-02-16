Shopping

Amazon Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 60% Off Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Adidas Sale
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The Amazon Big Winter Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family all month long for the New Year Sale.

The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code is needed. Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand at Amazon Big Winter Sale event. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

The Amazon Big Winter Sale sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sTumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo YogaJ.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Big Winter Sale, including electronics, home decor,, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dyeleggingskids shoesjewelryluggage, fitness trackers, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen applianceswinter jackets, athleisureboots and more.

With their new New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and shop Adidas deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides
adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides
Amazon
adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides
These Adidas Adilette Slides can worn everywhere from the beach, the shower, to running to the store. These Adidas slides are available in 26 different colors.
$20.82 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes
adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Amazon
adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes
Available in a Navy and Green, these Stan Smith Adidas Tennis Sneakers are a must-buy at 40% off, while supplies last.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Adidas Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie
adidas womens Essentials Linear Hoodie
Amazon
Adidas Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie
This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie featuring the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options.
$14.93 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
These adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe are the go-to sneaker for when you're on the go or ready to work out. These slip-on adidas running shoes keep you ready at the drop of the dime.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Shoes
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Shoes
Amazon
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Shoes
A low-cut adidas tennis sneaker. Available in Green and Navy. 
$58.73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Essentials Cuffed Pants
adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Essentials Cuffed Pants
Amazon
Adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Essentials Cuffed Pants
Stylish pants for any day! These Trefoil Essential Adidas Cuffed Pants have a comfort fit making them perfect for lounging around or working out. 
STARTING $43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneakers
Kick your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers.
$150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $230)
adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Swimsuit
adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Swimsuit
Amazon
adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Swimsuit
This Adidas Originals Swimsuit has a low cut back and a round neck.
$32.99 AT AMAZON
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
$18.27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker
adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker
The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are designed to honor tennis. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles.     
$56.43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. 
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal.  
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Adidas T10 Pants
Adidas T10 Pants
Amazon
Adidas T10 Pants
Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants at $15 off the regular price with Amazon's latest deals. These iconic pants are a great fit for women of all sizes. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.
$34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Adidas Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
Amazon
Adidas Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
This Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is a classic pieces of Adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker
The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during this Amazon sale.
STARTING AT $28.66 (REGULARLY $80)
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers provide freedom of movement and feature a  plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement.    
$54 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Tights
Amazon
Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. 
$35.24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Amazon
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
This Adidas medium support, compression fit sports bra features mesh inserts for breathability and Aeroready technology to absorb moisture and help keep you dry.
$21.22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Adidas
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Amazon
Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Mirror basketball legends in these shiny patent leather sneakers designed as a nod to the classic Adidas basketball shoes. They feature a rubber sole and lightweight cushioning so you can dunk in style and comfort.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank
adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank
Amazon
Adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank
The Adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank is perfect simple workouts. It features a v-neck with a racerback style and cutout accents.
$60 AT AMAZON

 

