Amazon's Prime Day is a few weeks away, but there are tons of early Prime Day deals you can take advantage of now on some of your favorite brands, including Adidas! Right now, we're seeing tons of deep discounts on some of our favorite Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code needed. Get steals and deals on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand at Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. Whether you're shopping for something for yourself, you're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. But there's a lot more to explore.

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, including electronics, home decor, travel gear, workout shorts, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, leggings, kids shoes, jewelry, luggage, fitness trackers, bras, underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, spring jackets, athleisure, boots and more.

If getting fit is your goal this spring, with its new guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and shop Adidas with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker Amazon Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker Be ready to hit the pavement this spring in new sneakers. They provide heel-to-toe comfort whether you're walking or running. Shop now to get select styles for more than $100 off the regular price while supplies last. $63 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants Amazon Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants Easy to throw on and easy on the eyes, these track pants are as good for kicking around the house as they are for kicking around a soccer ball. $30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers feature freedom of movement and a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie Amazon Adidas Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie features the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Adidas Essentials Track Jacket Amazon Adidas Essentials Track Jacket In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker The Adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are made for the tennis court but look good on and off the court. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

