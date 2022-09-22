Shopping

Amazon Has Tons of Adidas Sneakers and Apparel on Sale For Fall 2022

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Adidas Sale
Amazon

With fall officially here, we are refreshing our wardrobes for the new season with Adidas apparel and sneakers. If you love good deals and Adidas, Amazon is the place to go. It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best finds on Adidas shoes and apparel at Amazon.

Ahead check out ET's favorite Adidas styles and deals at Amazon

Women's Training Light Support Better Level Bra
Women's Training Light Support Better Level Bra
Amazon
Women's Training Light Support Better Level Bra

This Adidas light-support bra manages moisture as you crank up your core in your workout, thanks to the AEROREADY material. 

$40$20
Originals Men's Adicolor Classics Lock Up Trefoil Crew Neck
Originals Men's Adicolor Classics Lock Up Trefoil Crew Neck
Amazon
Originals Men's Adicolor Classics Lock Up Trefoil Crew Neck

Since the fall season is almost here, there's always room to add a crewneck to your closet. 

$70$60
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes French Terry Hoodie
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes French Terry Hoodie
Amazon
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes French Terry Hoodie

Nothing beats a classic Adidas hoodie during the cool fall nights and early mornings.

$60$34
Adidas Men's Training Pants
Adidas Men's Training Pants
Amazon
Adidas Men's Training Pants

This pair of pants will keep you dry and comfortable while you train at the gym, thanks to moisture-absorbing AEROREADY. 

$36$27
Adidas Women's Studio Fleece Pants
Adidas Women's Studio Fleece Pants
Amazon
Adidas Women's Studio Fleece Pants

You'll be warm and comfortable in these Adidas pants, whether in the studio or out. No matter what pose you're doing or what errand you're running, these pants feature a fleece build that's cut loose. 

$45$34
Unisex-Child Grand Court Tennis Shoe
Unisex-Child Grand Court Tennis Shoe
Amazon
Unisex-Child Grand Court Tennis Shoe

Your little ones can be cool like you with these kicks. 

$38$29
Adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Leggings
Adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Leggings
Amazon
Adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Leggings

These women's Adidas Originals leggings will add a pop of color to your closet. These tights feature an elastic waist for added comfort that fits snugly on your hips. 

$40$15
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$28 AND UP
Adidas Women's Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap
Adidas Women's Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap
Amazon
Adidas Women's Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap

Comfort and style come together in this Adidas cap.

$26$24
Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie
adidas womens Essentials Linear Hoodie
Amazon
Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie

This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie features the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options.

$58$25
Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
Adidas Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
Amazon
Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt

This adorable Adidas workout tee features the logo in rainbow foil, a scooped neck and a drop-tail back hem. 

 

$13 AND UP
Men's Adilette Shower Slides
adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides
Amazon
Men's Adilette Shower Slides

These Adidas Adilette Slides can be worn everywhere from the beach, the shower, to running to the store. They are available in 26 different colors.

$25$20
Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Amazon
Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee

Get this iconic t-shirt for lounging, working out or enjoying the warmer weather ahead. 

$9 AND UP
Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Amazon
Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe

These classic sneakers are made for soccer and designed for casual style. They're a #1 Best Seller on Amazon.

$51 AND UP
Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Amazon
Men's Tiro 19 Pants

Easy to throw on and easy on the eyes, these track pants are as good for kicking around the house as they are for kicking around a soccer ball. 

$30 AND UP
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker

The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.

$40 AND UP
Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
Adidas Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
Amazon
Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts

These classic soccer shorts are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry while you work out. 

$9 AND UP
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker

The Adidas Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! 

$43 AND UP
Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker

Be ready to hit the pavement this spring in new sneakers. They provide heel-to-toe comfort whether you're walking or running. 

$74 AND UP

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Fall 2022

23 Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers for Fall 2022

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

15 Fall Fashion Essentials from Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sale

The Best Fall Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Fall 2022

32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

9 Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Our 22 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into The Fall

The Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Spanx Leggings Are 30% Off Right Now

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers

Allbirds Teams Up With Adidas to Launch New Carbon-Neutral Sneaker

Khloé Kardashian's Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

 