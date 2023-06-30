Prime Day is fast approaching, but with Fourth of July weekend here, there are can't-miss deals to be had for everyone shopping on Amazon. Cue the fireworks because Amazon just kicked off a huge Fourth of July Sale today. Massive discounts were just rolled out, taking up to 60% off summer essentials from clothes and skincare to appliances and home goods.

Whether you're shopping for a cooling tower fan or an easy breezy dress with pockets and new new pair of summer sandals, the Amazon 4th of July Sale has everything you need for the sunny season. We’ve done all of the digging to find this weekend's best Amazon deals, so you you can get back to your barbecue without sifting through the pages upon pages of sales.

The Amazon 4th of July deals span nearly every category, including luggage essentials, Apple devices and even Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini. The best deals may not last all the way through the holiday, so we recommend snapping up your favorite items fast. Ahead of Prime Day on July 11 and 12, shop all the best deals from Amazon's 4th of July Sale you won't want to miss.

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals 2023

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Amazon LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,900 $1,387 Shop Now

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this summer. $433 $198 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $470 $349 Shop Now

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension. $349 $299 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Home Deals

Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Amazon Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans. $350 $294 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Tech Deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale. $99 $89 Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Pro Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS. $1,099 $1,049 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? These headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. $200 $129 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Luggage Deals

The Best Amazon Fourth of July Fashion Deals

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. These sunglasses are 20% off, while supplies last. $365 $293 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

