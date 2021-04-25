Looking for a great Mother's Day gift? Now's the time to stock up on clothes and shoes to give your mom or your wardrobe a makeover for spring with all things Adidas. The Amazon Mother's Day Sale is making it easy to find the right gift and get a fresh start for spring with deep discounts and markdowns on some of our favorite Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear.

This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code needed. Get steals and deals on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Whether you're shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you want something for yourself, you're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. But there's a lot more to explore.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale, including electronics, home decor, travel gear, workout shorts, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, leggings, kids shoes, jewelry, luggage, fitness trackers, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, spring jackets, athleisure, boots and more. You can even find a deal or two on electronics like and an Amazon echo dot smart speaker, Fire tablet, Kindle ebook, or an Apple ipad.

If getting fit is your goal this spring, with its new guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and shop Adidas deals at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants. $40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts Amazon Adidas Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts Be ready for shorts weather as soon as it hits. These classic soccer shorts are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry while you work out. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Amazon Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe Amazon Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe These classic sneakers are made for soccer and designed for casual style. They're a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and you can get them now for 40% off the regular price, while supplies last. $40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides Amazon Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides These Adidas Adilette Slides can worn everywhere from the beach, the shower, to running to the store. These Adidas slides are available in 26 different colors. $22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket Amazon Adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket A work from home wardrobe isn't complete without a 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket from Adidas. $24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon Adidas Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt This Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is a classic pieces of Adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black. $65 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Swimsuit Amazon Adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Swimsuit Adidas has you covered, even if your sport is swimming. This Adidas Originals Swimsuit has a low cut back and a round neck. $33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants Amazon Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants Easy to throw on and easy on the eyes, these track pants are as good for kicking around the house as they are for kicking around a soccer ball. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers feature freedom of movement and a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement. $54 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee Amazon Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee Get this iconic t-shirt for lounging, working out or enjoying the warmer weather ahead. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during this Amazon sale. $33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Essentials Track Jacket Amazon Adidas Essentials Track Jacket In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker Amazon Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker Be ready to hit the pavement this spring in new sneakers. They provide heel-to-toe comfort whether you're walking or running. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price while supplies last. $67 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker The Adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are made for the tennis court but look good on and off the court. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles. $64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks Amazon Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last. $47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes Amazon Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes Available in a Navy and Green, these Stan Smith Adidas Tennis Sneakers are a must-buy at 40% off, while supplies last. $68 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt Amazon Adidas Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt This adorable Adidas workout tee features the logo in rainbow foil, a scooped neck and a drop-tail back hem. $14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie Amazon Adidas Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie features the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options. $37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag Amazon Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Adidas Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Amazon Adidas Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Mirror basketball legends in these shiny patent leather sneakers designed as a nod to the classic Adidas basketball shoes. They feature a rubber sole and lightweight cushioning so you can dunk in style and comfort. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights Amazon Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

