Amazon Predicts the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021 -- Squishmallows, Baby Yoda, Disney and More

By Leah Groth‍ and Fox Van Allen‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you're dying to know what the hottest toys of 2021 will be, Amazon is in the know. According to the retail giant, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling.

Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular toys of the holiday season. Called the "Toys We Love List," the picks, selected by Amazon's in-house toy experts, are a great look into this year's holiday toy trends. And if you need any proof these toys are hot, know this -- things on that list are already starting to sell out in October. 

Complicating the holiday 2021 shopping season this year is that the fact that America's shipping infrastructure is beyond stressed. The Port of Los Angeles is working through a record backlog, according to CBS News, and trucking companies are facing shortages of workers. Isaac Larian, the president of MGA Entertainment (L.O.L. Surprise! dolls), warns that supply chain problems could lead to bare toy store shelves. "My advice to parents is don't wait," he told CBS News.

To get your holiday 2021 toy shopping off to an early start, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite items on the Amazon Toys We Love List. Included are great gifts for younger kids, kids interested in STEM, kids who love to play pretend and even little ones who like to get dirty in the sandbox.

Amazon
DC Comics Batman 3-in-1 Batcave Playset
For DC Comic fans, this Batman playset is a must-have. This mind-blowing set allows you to transform the Batcave into Gotham City for the full Batman experience. 
$45
Amazon
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder
One of the most buzzed about toys of the year, the Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Once caught, fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends. For ages 5-15.
$40
Amazon
Star Wars Snackin' Grogu
If you've got a young Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here's one toy you don't want to miss: Snackin' Grogu. Kids can feed this 9-inch Baby Yoda one of the four included menu items, and he'll react with sound and motion depending on how tasty -- or gross -- the food is. For ages 4 and up.
$79
Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios
Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set. Recommended for ages 4-14.
$135$100
Amazon
The Big Dig Working Excavator with Wheels
The ideal gift for that person on your gifting list who's obsessed with construction, The Big Dig ride-on excavator features a 360-degree swivel, reaches up to 33 inches and can dig up to 15 inches deep. For kids 3 and up.
$60$51
Amazon
Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit
The Jimu Robot Firebot kit is a 606-piece motorized model kit that teaches kids about computer programming. Once built, the Firebot can be coded (an iOS or Android device is required) to perform all sorts of actions. For ages 8 and up.
$78
Amazon
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 16" Anya The Caticorn Mermaid
If you're looking for a plush toy, Squishmallow stuffed animals are having a moment. Don't expect this "Caticorn" to be around for very long, these plushies are super popular, whether you're looking for holiday gifts for a toddler or a teenager. 
$20
Amazon
Squeakee the Balloon Dino
Interactive animal toys seem to sell out almost every holiday season. Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages 5 to 15, stomps, chomping, laughs, roars and dances. He even plays games, including chicken and tug of war. 
$70
Amazon
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use tablet screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this one in particular caters to ages 6 to 8, teaching addition and subtraction via hands-on play. iPad or Fire tablet required.
$60$51
Amazon
My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling
This My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling, named "Dart," delivers 50 reactions and emotions in the form of cute sounds and unique animations, a head that lights up and cheeks that blush. Makes a cute stocking stuffer. For ages 5 and up.
$15
Amazon
Disney Princess Dress-up Trunk
This imagination-stimulating Disney dress-up trunk, an Amazon exclusive, includes three dresses (Cinderella's, Aurora's and Belle's/Snow White's), three bracelets, three rings, three headbands, a necklace, a choker, soft goods tiara and stickers. Fits sizes 4 to 6 (for ages 3 to 6).
$35
Amazon
Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game
Infuse a little fun into family game night with Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, a 3D interactive board game designed for kids 4 and up.
$30
Amazon
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
An educational gift that promotes an early love of science, the National Geographic Earth Science Kit includes 15 science experiences -- such as water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal and two geologic dig kits -- sure to keep kids 8 and up entertained for hours on end. 
$30

