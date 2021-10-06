Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021
What are the hottest toys of 2021 going to be? Well, according to Amazon, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling.
Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular toys of the holiday season. Called the "Toys We Love List," the picks, selected by Amazon's in-house toy experts, are a great look into this year's holiday toy trends. And if you need any proof these toys are hot, know this -- things on that list are already starting to sell out in Early October.
Shop the Full 'Toys We Love' List
Complicating the holiday 2021 shopping season this year is that the fact that America's shipping infrastructure is beyond stressed. The Port of Los Angeles is working through a record backlog, according to CBS News, and trucking companies are facing shortages of workers. Isaac Larian, the president of MGA Entertainment (L.O.L. Surprise! dolls), warns that supply chain problems could lead to bare toy store shelves. "My advice to parents is don't wait," he told CBS News.
To get your holiday 2021 toy shopping off to an early start, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite items on the Amazon Toys We Love List. Included are great gifts for younger kids, kids interested in STEM, kids who love to play pretend and even kids who like to get dirty in the sandbox.
