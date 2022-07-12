Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are coming in hot with deals rolling in at the biggest sale event of the year. From Apple Airpods to Beats by Dre, these Prime Day deals offer big savings on headphones and wireless earbuds. With a great pair of headphones that allows you to zone in, your workday will be more productive and workout will be more enjoyable. As you will spend more time outdoors this summer, upgrading your old earbuds to a newer pair with a better sound quality can improve your morning walks or afternoon run.

The most important things to look for when shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancellation capability, and long battery life. Our Amazon Prime Day deals list includes Bluetooth headphones that pair with your phone or wireless earbuds that let you experience total freedom with no cords.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on your favorite headphones, from Apple AirPods, Apple AirPods Pro, and many more.

Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals:

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These Apple AirPods Max will eliminate outside noise so you can enjoy and immerse yourself in music﻿. $549 $449 Buy Now

Boean Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Boean Bluetooth Headphones For active runners, these headphones have supper stability with ear hooks and a fantastic sound quality with powerful bass sound. $26 $17 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Pro These headphones are perfect if you always hit the gym after work. These headphones have 6mm custom speakers that will give you outstanding music from anywhere. $200 $140 Buy Now

