Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Headphone Deals on Apple AirPods, Beats and More

By Larry Stansbury‍
Headphones
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are coming in hot with deals rolling in at the biggest sale event of the year. From Apple Airpods to Beats by Dre, these Prime Day deals offer big savings on headphones and wireless earbuds. With a great pair of headphones that allows you to zone in, your workday will be more productive and workout will be more enjoyable. As you will spend more time outdoors this summer, upgrading your old earbuds to a newer pair with a better sound quality can improve your morning walks or afternoon run.

The most important things to look for when shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancellation capability, and long battery life. Our Amazon Prime Day deals list includes Bluetooth headphones that pair with your phone or wireless earbuds that let you experience total freedom with no cords.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on your favorite headphones, from Apple AirPods, Apple AirPods Pro, and many more.

Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals:

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Upgrade your old wireless headphones and invest in the new Apple AirPods Pro. Plus, you'll save $50. 

$249$170
JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Headphones
JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Headphones

If you're looking for headphones to give you bass boosted music, these JBL headphones will have you dancing all night long. Plus, you can adjust them to your size and comfort level.

$100$60
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds

These Samsung Galaxy Buds will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound.

$170$80
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

For the perfect everyday headphones, these Beats will last up to 40 hours with its powerful battery life. 

$200$170
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II
Amazon
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II

What's cool about these headphones are the connectivity. You can switch between two Bluetooth devices from watching a video to staying connected to your phone. 

$229$154 WITH COUPON
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

These Apple AirPods Max will eliminate outside noise so you can enjoy and immerse yourself in music﻿. 

$549$449
AIHOOR Wireless Earbuds
AIHOOR Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
AIHOOR Wireless Earbuds

If you're on a budget, these wireless headphones are perfect and under $50. 

$29$24
Boean Bluetooth Headphones
Boean Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Boean Bluetooth Headphones

For active runners, these headphones have supper stability with ear hooks and a fantastic sound quality with powerful bass sound. 

$26$17 WITH COUPON
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
Beats Studio Buds

These headphones have noise-canceling and transparency modes if you want peace while traveling or at home. 

$150$100
Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Amazon
Jabra Elite 7 Pro

These headphones are perfect if you always hit the gym after work. These headphones have 6mm custom speakers that will give you outstanding music from anywhere. 

$200$140

