Amazon Prime Day mattress deals are happening now and there are tons of deals on Amazon’s best-selling mattresses. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your mattress and improve your sleep, now is the time. Sleep is important in our lives, so it stands to reason that our mattresses should be of the highest quality. Even though stress and environmental factors can interfere with your sleep, a high quality mattress is sure to help.

Right now, you can score huge discounts on mattresses from top-rated brands like Ashley Furniture, Linenspa, Casper, and Tuft & Needle during Amazon Prime Day. There are currently plenty of deals on mattresses and if the price of a new mattress was keeping you from updating your bedroom, look no further. Whether you're looking for a memory foam mattress, a cooling mattress, or an innerspring mattress, Amazon’s got you covered with plenty of options for you to choose from at unbeatable prices. Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day and shop for the best mattress deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals:

Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress Amazon Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress For anyone suffers back, hip, or shoulder pain, this mattress has a high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body. $1,899 $1,139 Buy Now

Signature Sleep Contour 10" Reversible Twin Mattress Amazon Signature Sleep Contour 10" Reversible Twin Mattress You can upgrade your kid's bedroom with the Signature sleep twin mattress. Your little one will love the high-density foam at the top and bottom of the mattress to give them a comfortable embracing feel, making them not want to get out of bed for the day. $218 $200 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress Amazon Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress Casper fans can talk about how the Element mattress has a durable base foam that will prevent it from sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body while sleeping. $695 $556 Buy Now

Nectar 12 Inch Queen Mattress Amazon Nectar 12 Inch Queen Mattress This Nectar mattress is perfect for any type of sleeper because it helps distribute your weight and body heat around the mattress so that you don't sleep hot or feel lumps around your body. $899 $799 Buy Now

