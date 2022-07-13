Amazon Prime Day Deals on Adidas — Save on Sneakers and Apparel
We're at the cusp of summer and the season change is a fun reminder to do a wardrobe refresh. Of course, for that, we all want good deals — and Amazon's got you, especially if you like Adidas. It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best finds on Adidas shoes and apparel at Amazon.
Ahead check out ET's favorite Adidas styles and deals at Amazon Prime Day.
Comfort and style come together in this Adidas cap.
Get the baby in your life these stylish Adidas shoes.
This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie features the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options.
This Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is a classic pieces of Adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.
This adorable Adidas workout tee features the logo in rainbow foil, a scooped neck and a drop-tail back hem.
These Adidas Adilette Slides can be worn everywhere from the beach, the shower, to running to the store. They are available in 26 different colors.
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
Get this iconic t-shirt for lounging, working out or enjoying the warmer weather ahead.
These classic sneakers are made for soccer and designed for casual style. They're a #1 Best Seller on Amazon.
Easy to throw on and easy on the eyes, these track pants are as good for kicking around the house as they are for kicking around a soccer ball.
The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
These classic soccer shorts are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry while you work out.
The Adidas Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar!
Be ready to hit the pavement this spring in new sneakers. They provide heel-to-toe comfort whether you're walking or running.
