Amazon Says These Are the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021 -- Batman Play Sets, Disney, Baby Yoda and More

By Leah Groth‍ and Fox Van Allen‍
Amazon Best Toys 2021
ICYMI: Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are here and Holiday shopping is ramping up! If you're looking for a gift idea or two for little loved ones, Amazon's list of the hottest toys of 2021 is out. According to the online retailer, this year's favorites include Baby Yoda and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling.

Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular toys of the holiday season. Called the "Toys We Love List," the picks, selected by Amazon's in-house toy experts, are a great look into this year's holiday toy trends. And if you need any proof these toys are hot, know this -- things on that list are already starting to sell out in October. 

Complicating the holiday 2021 shopping season this year is that the fact that America's shipping infrastructure is beyond stressed. The Port of Los Angeles is working through a record backlog, according to CBS News, and trucking companies are facing shortages of workers. Isaac Larian, the president of MGA Entertainment (L.O.L. Surprise! dolls), warns that supply chain problems could lead to bare toy store shelves. "My advice to parents is don't wait," he told CBS News.

But don't worry, it will still be a festive season. To get your holiday 2021 toy shopping off to an early start, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite items on the Amazon Toys We Love List. Included are great gifts for younger kids, kids interested in STEM, kids who love to play pretend and even little ones who like to get dirty in the sandbox.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins Doctor's Bag Set
Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins Doctor's Bag Set
Amazon
Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins Doctor's Bag Set
Modern crazes are never quite have the staying power of playing doctor. This kit was inspired by the hit series Doc McStuffins on Disney Junior Channel.
$20
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron with Interactive 8 inch Blue Plush Toy
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron with Interactive 8 inch Blue Plush Toy
Amazon
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron with Interactive 8 inch Blue Plush Toy
If you want to skip modern crazes, this set lets your child mix a potion and to create their very own pet! This kit includes all the magic ingredients your kid needs along with a special wand to make a Magic Mixie appear through the mist!
$105 AND UP
Unicorn Carousel Music Box
Unicorn Carousel Music Box
Amazon
Unicorn Carousel Music Box
This gorgeous Unicorn Carousel Music Box comes with a bonus necklace with the inscription  "I love you to the moon and back."
$37
DC Comics Batman, Bat-Tech Batcave, Giant Transforming Playset
DC Comics Batman, Bat-Tech Batcave, Giant Transforming Playset
Amazon
DC Comics Batman, Bat-Tech Batcave, Giant Transforming Playset
This Batman playset feels like a real deal Bat Cave. 
$100
Dr. Dudu Ice Breaker Game Save Penguin On Ice Block
Ice Breaker Game Save Penguin On Ice Block
Amazon
Dr. Dudu Ice Breaker Game Save Penguin On Ice Block
If the little ones you're shopping for are too young for board games and video games, they might be ready for this penguin ice breaker game which is fun for the whole family. 
$18$14
Radio Flyer Play & Fold Away Pirate Ship
Radio Flyer Play & Fold Away Pirate Ship
Amazon
Radio Flyer Play & Fold Away Pirate Ship
This Pirate Playset is exactly the kind of toy kids love to get around the holidays. This one also comes in princess version. 
$180
My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling
My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling
Amazon
My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling
This My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling, named "Dart," delivers 50 reactions and emotions in the form of cute sounds and unique animations, a head that lights up and cheeks that blush. Makes a cute stocking stuffer. For ages 5 and up.
$24 AND UP
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios
Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios
Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set. Recommended for ages 4-14.
$135$95
Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit
Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit
Amazon
Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit
The Jimu Robot Firebot kit is a 606-piece motorized model kit that teaches kids about computer programming. Once built, the Firebot can be coded (an iOS or Android device is required) to perform all sorts of actions. For ages 8 and up.
$70
Pockimals Tunic Dress Lovie
Pockimals Tunic Dress Lovie
Amazon
Pockimals Tunic Dress Lovie
If you're looking for a toy but also want something practical, this adorable tunic dress for little loved ones comes with a pocket-sized stuffed animal! This one is a puppy, but there's also a baby pig option.
$38
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth Science Kit
Amazon
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Among educational toys, this one promotes an early love of science, the National Geographic Earth Science Kit includes 15 science experiences -- such as water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal and two geologic dig kits -- sure to keep kids 8 and up entertained for hours on end.
$30$21
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder
Amazon
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder
One of the most buzzed about toys of the year, the Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Once caught, fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends. For ages 5-15.
$40$35
Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster Rapid Ride
Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster Rapid Ride
Amazon
Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster Rapid Ride
Get a little theme park fun in the backyard with the Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster Rapid Ride. This coaster car helps little ones practice balance and hand-eye coordination while having fun. 
$140
Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game
Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game
Amazon
Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game
Infuse a little fun into family game night with Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, a 3D interactive board game designed for kids 4 and up.
$29$26
Battat – Big Red Barn – Animal Farm Playset
Battat – Big Red Barn – Animal Farm Playset
Amazon
Battat – Big Red Barn – Animal Farm Playset
For a bit of nostalgia, this farm animal playset is a timeless toy for hours of fun and learning. 
$25
Star Wars Snackin' Grogu
Star Wars Snackin' Grogu
Amazon
Star Wars Snackin' Grogu
If you've got a young Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here's one toy you don't want to miss: Snackin' Grogu. Kids can feed this 9-inch Baby Yoda one of the four included menu items, and he'll react with sound and motion depending on how tasty -- or gross -- the food is. For ages 4 and up.
$77
Squeakee the Balloon Dino
Squeakee the Balloon Dino
Amazon
Squeakee the Balloon Dino
Interactive animal toys seem to sell out almost every holiday season. Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages 5 to 15, stomps, chomping, laughs, roars and dances. He even plays games, including chicken and tug of war. 
$70$66
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop
Amazon
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop
Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use tablet screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this one in particular caters to ages 6 to 8, teaching addition and subtraction via hands-on play. iPad or Fire tablet required.
$60$42
Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Play Set
Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Play Set
Amazon
Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Play Set
Let your kids' imaginations run wild in the kitchen with a deal on this Blues Clues Cooking Play Set. 
$59$41

