Amazon Takes $100 Off Apple's Studio Display 5K Monitor Ahead of October Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:41 PM PDT, October 2, 2023

Apple's immersive 27-inch 5K Retina display is on sale for $100 off right now.

Working from home is the new normal, but can also have its challenges. With many professionals adopting a hybrid work situation and others no longer going into the office, having an excellent display at home can improve your day-to-day workflow and multitasking abilities. 

Rather than hunching over a laptop for hours on end, Apple's Studio Display monitor features a gorgeous 5K screen for creative work. With Prime Big Deal Days just a week away, Amazon is now offering $100 off the 27-inch screen with standard glass and a tilt-adjustable stand. The best deals on Apple products usually don't last too long, so take advantage of this early October Prime Day deal to upgrade your work from home setup. 

Apple's cutting-edge monitor combines a 5K screen with an excellent webcam, microphone and speakers that allow it to serve as an all-in-one home office powerhouse.

Powered by Apple's powerful A13 Chip, the Studio Display is the best MacBook, Mac mini, Mac Studio companion. Not only is the Studio Display ideal for graphic designers, video editors and other creatives, but the studio-quality mics, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with Center Stage, and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio makes the monitor great for anyone who works from home

You can use your Studio Display with Mac notebooks and desktops, such as the MacBook Pro, as well select iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The Studio Display connects to Macs and PCs via Thunderbolt 3, and can even charge up your MacBook while connected.

If you find yourself staring at a screen all day, the Studio Display's standard glass has an industry-leading anti-reflective coating for viewing comfort and readability. The tilt-adjustable stand offers 30 degrees of movement, too. 

One billion colors at 600 nits of brightness create a stunningly immersive 5K display, thanks to bold hues, deep blacks and strong contrast. This makes the Studio Display great for watching your favorite movies and TV shows when not working on the job. 

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

