Amazon's Best Deals for Summer

Prime Day and the 4th of July are behind us, but there are plenty of summer days and summer sales ahead. 

Amazon has all the necessary and quintessential items for a fun summer in the sun, including pools and pool supplies, backyard BBQ grills and grill sets, outdoor toys and games, camping gear and more. Amazon shoppers will also find travel gear for your summer 2021 vacation, swimwear and beach gear, as well as summer fashion items like shorts, T-shirts, sandals, sneakers, sunglasses and other summer accessories. 

It's more convenient than ever to shop Amazon, as the online retailer offers a massive amount of products from various brands like Ray-Ban, Levi's, Kate Spade, Good American and more at awesome markdowns.  

If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the best Amazon deals.

Best Deals on Summer Essentials 

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks
Sleeping in a hammock always beats sleeping on the ground when you're camping. Right now, you can get this one for 61% off the regular price. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float Floatie
Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float Floatie
Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float Floatie
An avocado has never looked so comfortable. Bonus: the pit doubles as a beach ball for a little pool party action. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set
Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set
Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set
If you're in need of a grill set upgrade, this highly-rated 20-piece set from Cuisinart is 21% off. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)

Best Tech Deals

Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Prime Day is over, but this is a must-buy tech deal. 
$240 (REGULARLY $320)
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Lose your Apple Airpod charging case? Grab a new one on Amazon for a discounted price, while supplies last. 
$35 (REGULARLY $40)

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) HD smart display with Alexa
Amazon Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) HD smart display with Alexa
Connect with family and friends with video calling and messaging with the Echo Show 8. 
$80 (REGULARLY $110)

Best Tech Deals for Smart Home

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
You can still save on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum! 
$600 (REGULARLY $665)
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Kevin Hart Audible
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases.
$7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH)

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances

KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Take 17% off the popular KitchenAid hand mixer. 
$45 (REGULARLY $60)
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
This 3.5 quart stand mixer comes in five colors. It comes complete with beater attachments, including a dough hook to help you continue building those quarantine bread-baking skills. 
$60 (REGULARLY $80)
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The smaller size of this Instant Pot makes it ideal for small households, side dishes or any kitchen where space is limited. 
$100

Best Fashion Deals

SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$12 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $27)
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23

Best Deals on Shoes

DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Summer Flat Sandals
DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Summer Flat Sandals
DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Summer Flat Sandals
Consider these your go-to sandals for summer. 
$20
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
This very stylish sneaker is perfect for a nice walk or a jog. They are very comfortable.
$41 (REGULARLY $60)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$60 (REGULARLY $65)

Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets

Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style.
$97 (REGULARLY $158)

Best Beauty Deals

Yeamon Face Massager Set
Yeamon Face Massage Set
Yeamon Face Massager Set
The face massager kit includes two types of massage devices -- one 3D roller face massager and one T-shape electric energy massage device. 
$19
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
The multi-tasking eye cream that targets wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)

Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear

Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
This stylish ultra-lightweight backpack is great for students and commuters. The laptop compartment along with the other organizing pockets will keep your items secure. We absolutely love that this backpack's slim profile allows it to fit easily under seats.
$49 (REGULARLY $55)
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
Fidus Large 1 Gallon
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
Stay hydrated this spring and summer with this Khloé Kardashian loved water bottle. 
$19 (REGULARLY $22)

Best Deals on Jewelry

Kate Spade Women's Quartz Watch
Kate Spade Women's Metro Alloy Steel Quartz Watch
Kate Spade Women's Quartz Watch
This Kate Spade stainless steel quartz watch with slim, blush leather straps is an amazing deal at 51% off! 
$95 (REGULARLY $195)

Sunglasses

Gucci GG0141S 001 Black GG0141S Square Sunglasses
Gucci GG0141S 001 Black GG0141S Square Sunglasses
Gucci GG0141S 001 Black GG0141S Square Sunglasses
You won't regret grabbing these classic Gucci sunnies. 
$225 (REGULARLY $365)
SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
If you're ever going for a vintage look and love a cat eye, these SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses are perfect for you!
$11 (REGULARLY $17)

And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below: 

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Face Masks

Health

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Gaming

Kids


