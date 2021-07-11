Amazon's Best Deals for Summer
Prime Day and the 4th of July are behind us, but there are plenty of summer days and summer sales ahead.
Amazon has all the necessary and quintessential items for a fun summer in the sun, including pools and pool supplies, backyard BBQ grills and grill sets, outdoor toys and games, camping gear and more. Amazon shoppers will also find travel gear for your summer 2021 vacation, swimwear and beach gear, as well as summer fashion items like shorts, T-shirts, sandals, sneakers, sunglasses and other summer accessories.
It's more convenient than ever to shop Amazon, as the online retailer offers a massive amount of products from various brands like Ray-Ban, Levi's, Kate Spade, Good American and more at awesome markdowns.
If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the best Amazon deals.
Best Deals on Summer Essentials
- Aiglam Water Hammock $8 (Regularly $17)
- Royal Gourmet CC1830SC Charcoal Grill $158 (Regularly $200)
- GoSports Classic Cornhole Set $70
- Backyard Lawn Bowling Game $31 (Regularly $55)
- GoSports Classic Cornhole Set $70
- Coleman 8-Person Tent for Camping $158 (Regularly $220)
- Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks $27 (Regularly $70)
- Intex Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center $53 (Regularly $90)
- Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float Floatie $23 (Regularly $30)
- Kakashi Giant Inflatable Flamingo $25 (Regularly $30)
- GoSports Giant Wooden 4 in a Row Game $70
- Inflatable Pool Volleyball Set & Basketball Hoop $46 (Regularly $52)
- KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl $50 (Regularly $70)
- Sterno Home 25-Ft Clear Globe Outdoor Incandescent String Lights $19 (Regularly $22)
- Vivere Double Cotton Hammock $85 (Regularly $120)
- Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set $120 (Regularly $130)
- CoastShade Patio Umbrella Outdoor Screen Mesh Mosquito Net Canopy $40 (Regularly $70)
- Inflatable Swimming Pool $70
- Tidal Storm Hydro Swirl Spinning Water Sprinkler Toy for Kids Outdoor Play $16
- PORTAL Oversized Mesh Back Zero Gravity Recliner Chair $130 (Regularly $140)
- Greesum 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets $150 (Regularly $160)
Best Tech Deals
- Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition for $249 (originally $350)
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $140 (originally $200)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition for $110 (originally $170)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $1,048 (originally $1,100)
- TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV for $218 (originally $220)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $40 (originally $50)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $64 (originally $120)
Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices
- Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa for $80
- Echo Dot with Alexa for $35 (originally $40)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $25 (originally $30)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa for $60
- LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $27
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender $17 (originally $30)
- Zglon Smart WiFi Light Bulb BR30 Dimmable Multicolor Alexa Smart Bulbs for $45 (originally $60)
Best Tech Deals for Smart Home
- Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Size for $1,100 (originally $1,295)
- Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop for $89 (originally $110)
- BCAN 40" Foldable Mini Trampoline for $100 (originally $110)
- Casper Sleep Foam Pillow for Sleeping, Standard for $60 (originally $89)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $608 (originally $675)
- Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock for $37 (originally $40)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $132 with coupon (originally $190)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $280 (originally $300)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum for $143 with coupon (originally $173)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum for $100 with coupon (originally $120)
- Rosewill Desktop Power Strip for $12 (originally $30)
- Jadisi LED Light Strips (4x16.4 feet) for $19 (originally $22)
Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances
- Ninja Air Fryer for $100 (originally $120)
- The Wand Wine Purifier (3-Pack) for $9 with coupon (originally $12)
- Oster Sangerfield Stainless Steel Cookware, 3.0-Quart Casserole Set w/Steamer Basket for $27 (originally $30)
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Cruelty Free Formula - Pack of 3 for $10 (originally $12)
- KOIOS 800W 4-in-1 Multifunctional Hand Immersion Blender for $40 (originally $50)
- U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set with 600 Degrees Fahrenheit Heat Resistant for $20 (originally $22)
- OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters, 4 Count for $7 (originally $8)
- Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Digital Screen and Nonstick Frying Pot for $65 with coupon (originally $96)
Best Fashion Deals
- Levi's Women's High Rise Shorts for $25 (originally $45)
- Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress for $60 (originally $66)
- Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dresses for $34 (originally $40)
- Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress for $36 (originally $40)
- Levi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short for $30 (originally $50)
- Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt for $66 (originally $95)
Best Deals on Shoes
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $49 (originally $65)
- Teva Women's W Midform Universal Wedge Sandal for $56 (originally $60)
- TOMS Canvas Classics for $31 (originally $42)
- Vionic Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal - Sandals with Concealed Orthotic Support for $63 (originally $90)
- Clarks Women's Breeze Sea for $33 (originally $55)
Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets
- EROUGE Natural Chic Straw Handbag for $15 (originally $28)
- Fossil Women's Wiley Leather Satchel Purse Handbag for $178 (originally $248)
- Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag for $119 (originally $127)
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port for $115 (originally $145)
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $63 (originally $75)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $52 (originally $60)
Best Beauty Deals
- Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skincare Tools for $13 (originally $20)
- Pritech Electric Feet Callus Removers Rechargeable for $19 (originally $26)
- NuFACE Mini Petite Facial Toning Device for $167 for $139 (originally $209)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara for $7 (originally $10)
- Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner, Satin Finish, Waterproof Formula for $7 (originally $9)
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin with Hyaluronic Acid for $15 (originally $19)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Witch Hazel for $19 with coupon (originally $20)
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $42 (originally $100)
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $13 (originally $20)
Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Chelsea Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Backpack for $56 (originally $80)
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port for $115 (originally $145)
- Lucky Brand Vala Backpack for $137 (originally $163)
- TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack for $100
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $73 (originally $75)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $65 (originally $80)
Best Deals on Jewelry
- SWAROVSKI Women's Creativity Circle Jewelry Collection for $48 (originally $59)
- SWAROVSKI Women's Stone Hoop Pierced Earrings for $90 (originally $119)
- Timex Women's Easy Reader 25mm Date Watch for $40 (originally $57)
- Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace for $67 (originally $95)
- Fossil Women's Jesse Stainless Steel Glitz Dress Quartz Watch for $58 (originally $109)
Sunglasses
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $122 (originally $153)
- SOJOS Cat Eye Designer Sunglasses Fashion UV400 Protection Glasses SJ2052 for $15 (originally $30)
- Gucci Sunglasses for $293 (originally $360)
- Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses for $117 (originally $235)
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $60 (originally $119)
- Oakley Oo9013 Frogskins Square Sunglasses for $114 (originally $142)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $129 (originally $161)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $64 (originally $71)
And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below:
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, Grape for $57 (originally $70)
- Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch for $31 (originally $75)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $276 (originally $350)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $185 (originally $250)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $114 (originally $275)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $276 (originally $295)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit Black for $70 (originally $100)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $270 (originally $350)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $160 (originally $200)
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents for $189 (originally $325)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $230 (originally $280)
Face Masks
- 3 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector for $5 (originally $7)
- Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks - Pack of 6 for $11 (originally $18)
- 100% Mulberry Silk 2-Pack Face Mask with PM2.5 Filter for $20 (originally $24)
- EnerPlex Youth/Adult 3-Ply 3-Pack Medium, Comfortable and Breathable Face Masks for $19 (originally $30)
- KN95 Face Mask 20-Pack, Black for $20 (originally $27)
- Comix Face-Masks Individual-Wrapped Package, Pack of 50pcs for $11 (originally $12)
- CoverMyMouth Variety 3 Pack Adult/Large Reusable Face Masks for $20 (originally $35)
- iHeartRaves Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf for $7 (originally $15)
- ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mouth Mask with Filter Pocket Adjustable for $14 (originally $17)
Health
- Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set for $40 (originally $70)
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $270 (originally $400)
- Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $40 (originally $50)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $270 with coupon (originally $400)
Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (originally $249)
- Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphone $79 (originally $130)
- Webcam with Microphone, 1080P HD Streaming USB Computer Webcam for $25 (originally $35)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $70 (originally $80)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $28 (originally $69)
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,249 (originally $2399)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $125 (originally $150)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $170 (originally $190)
Gaming
- RUNMUS Gaming Headset for $18 (originally $43)
- Carnival Games Nintendo Switch for $15 (originally $40)
- OIVO PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station for Playstation 4 for $25 (originally $27)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $216 (originally $250)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $30 (originally $40)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition for $28 (originally $30)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $35 (originally $61)
- adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set for $25 (originally $37)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen for $73 (originally $80)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated -Shiny Edition (Xbox One) for $58 (originally $150)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit Musical STEAM Toy for Ages 5-10 for $54 with coupon (originally $60)
RELATED CONTENT:
The Booty-Lifting Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are On Sale
The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now
The Hair Product Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Use Is on Sale
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals
The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend
Shop Now To Get the TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner on Sale
The Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off On Amazon
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color
Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are Available on Amazon