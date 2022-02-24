Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Spring — Up To 40% Off Sneakers and Apparel

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We're at the tail end of winter and if the promise of spring isn't enough, the season change is also a fun reminder to do a wardrobe refresh. Of course, for that, we all want good deals — and Amazon's got you, especially if you like Adidas! It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon Deals. 

Beyond Adidas, we're also seeing tons of discounts on all our favorite brands of shoes like Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Converse, and many more! Select styles sneakers to go with school uniforms, athletic shoes for after school sports, shoes for gym class and casual kicks are discounted as low as 60% off, making style affordable for the school year. 

Amazon Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and shop Adidas at Amazon

Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie
adidas womens Essentials Linear Hoodie
Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie
This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie features the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options.
$55$50
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
This Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is a classic pieces of Adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.
$65$50
Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
Adidas Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
This adorable Adidas workout tee features the logo in rainbow foil, a scooped neck and a drop-tail back hem.   
$25$15
Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Be ready to hit the pavement this fall in new sneakers. They provide heel-to-toe comfort whether you're walking or running. Shop now to get select styles for more than $100 off the regular price while supplies last. 
$180$83
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker
The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
$34 AND UP
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker
The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during this Amazon sale.
$90$30
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Mavia X Running Shoe
This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers feature freedom of movement and a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement.    
$140$65
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
If you're planning an epic spring break, you might want to get this bucket hat. 
$50$25
Adidas Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Adidas Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$50$28
Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Easy to throw on and easy on the eyes, these track pants are as good for kicking around the house as they are for kicking around a soccer ball. 
$45$24
Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
Adidas Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
These classic soccer shorts are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry while you work out. 
$25$15
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Tights
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. 
$40$35
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
Adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
A work from home wardrobe isn't complete without a 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket from Adidas.
$50$25
Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
These classic sneakers are made for soccer and designed for casual style. They're a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and you can get them now for 40% off the regular price, while supplies last. 
$70$48
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Super No Show Climate Socks
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
$20$14
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
This medium support sports bra has more than 2,300 five-star ratings. 
$30$25
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 15% off at Amazon, while supplies last.
$70$60
Adilette Slides
adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides
Adilette Slides
These Adidas Adilette Slides can be worn everywhere from the beach, the shower, to running to the store. They are available in 26 different colors.
$25
Adidas Kids' Fortarun
Adidas Kids' Fortarun
Adidas Kids' Fortarun
These sneakers feature cloud foam cushioning which adds a great feel and traditional laces give them a sporty look.
$55$25
Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Get this iconic t-shirt for lounging, working out or enjoying the warmer weather ahead. 
$25$12

