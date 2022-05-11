Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Summer — Save on Sneakers and Apparel

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Adidas Sale
Amazon

We're at the cusp of summer and the season change is a fun reminder to do a wardrobe refresh. Of course, for that, we all want good deals — and Amazon's got you, especially if you like Adidas. It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best finds on Adidas shoes and apparel at Amazon.

Ahead check out ET's favorite Adidas styles and deals at Amazon

Adidas Alliance II Sackpack
Adidas Alliance II Sackpack
Amazon
Adidas Alliance II Sackpack

A durable daypack that can hold water bottles and other necessities you need for the gym or hiking, cycling and more. 

$18$14
Adidas Women's Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap
Adidas Women's Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap
Amazon
Adidas Women's Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap

Comfort and style come together in this Adidas cap.

$26$22
Adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Tennis Shoe
Adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Tennis Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Tennis Shoe

Get the baby in your life these stylish Adidas shoes.

$38$28
Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie
adidas womens Essentials Linear Hoodie
Amazon
Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie

This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie features the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options.

$58$50
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
Amazon
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt

This Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is a classic pieces of Adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.

$65$50
Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
Adidas Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt
Amazon
Girls' Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee T-Shirt

This adorable Adidas workout tee features the logo in rainbow foil, a scooped neck and a drop-tail back hem. 

 

$15 AND UP
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe

This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers feature freedom of movement and a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement.

 

 

$80$75
Men's Adilette Shower Slides
adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides
Amazon
Men's Adilette Shower Slides

These Adidas Adilette Slides can be worn everywhere from the beach, the shower, to running to the store. They are available in 26 different colors.

$25$19
Adidas Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Adidas Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights

These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.

$55$17
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
Adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
Amazon
Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket

A work from home wardrobe isn't complete without a 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket from Adidas.

$35 AND UP
Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Adidas Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee
Amazon
Men's Badge of Sport Basic Tee

Get this iconic t-shirt for lounging, working out or enjoying the warmer weather ahead. 

$9 AND UP
Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe
Amazon
Men's Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoe

These classic sneakers are made for soccer and designed for casual style. They're a #1 Best Seller on Amazon.

$41 AND UP
Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Adidas Men's Tiro 19 Pants
Amazon
Men's Tiro 19 Pants

Easy to throw on and easy on the eyes, these track pants are as good for kicking around the house as they are for kicking around a soccer ball. 

$20 AND UP
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker

The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.

$31 AND UP
Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
Adidas Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts
Amazon
Men's Tastigo 19 Shorts

These classic soccer shorts are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry while you work out. 

$13 AND UP
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker

The Adidas Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! 

$34 AND UP
Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Ultraboost 20 Sneaker

Be ready to hit the pavement this spring in new sneakers. They provide heel-to-toe comfort whether you're walking or running. 

$72 AND UP

 

