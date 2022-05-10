Amazon's Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials
Grab your sponges, the season of spring cleaning has officially arrived! To truly have a successful deep cleaning session, you need the right products (you know, the ones that actually get all the grime, dust and dirt that have collected in the corners of your home).
Finding these types of miracle products seems easier said than done, but ET will let you in on some spring cleaning tips: there are plenty of amazing deals on top-rated cleaning products available on Amazon.
Amazon has an expansive stock of home cleaning products so you can get all the tools and cleansers you need to clean faster and better. From everyday essentials like rubber gloves and scrubbing brushes to tough stain removers and robot vacuums, the retailer has it — and mostly it's on sale.
Ahead, shop the best deals on cleaning products from Amazon and get through your spring cleaning checklist.
This Shark vacuum has a self-cleaning brushroll, can be removed to be handheld and is anti-allergen.
This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum.
When a thorough spring cleaning job needs a mop and bucket try O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System. Hands free, easy to reach into corners and no need for a harsh cleaning solution.
This flexible toilet bowl brush head gets into all the hard to clean areas of a toilet bowl to leave your toilet thoroughly clean.
Clean the air in your smaller rooms with Bissell's MYair air purifier. Cleans the air of allergens, pet dander, dust mites, pollen, smoke and more.
Windex is a classic glass cleaner that you can't go wrong with.
Keep your washing machine in tip-top shape by descaling grime and hard water build-up with these tablets.
A dryer is important to keep clean not only for your clothes' sake but for safety reasons as well. This long, flexible lint brush gets into those hard to reach places in your dryer.
Powered by a lithium ion battery, this handheld vacuum is great for big jobs that require a quick cleanup.
This super lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner is perfect for picking up direct, pet hair and other everyday messes. It's HEPA filter is also washable and recyclable.
This Wi-Fi connected and self-charging Roomba vacuum can tackle your dirty carpet and floors, so you have one less thing to worry about in your busy schedule.
This 12-inch squeegee is perfect for reaching tall windows, so you can make sure every inch of your window panels are squeaky clean.
Why have one microfiber cloth when you can have two? Use these for electronic screens to get a smudge-free shine.
Whether you use these for dusting your shelves, cleaning your windows or wiping down your car, these microfiber cloths have a virtually endless list of uses.
Grab a pack of these Scotch-Brite non-scratch sponges on sale and start scrubbing away!
An angled brush is perfect for the hard-to-reach areas of your shower or kitchen.
Your hardwood floors are no match for this spray mop, which is on sale for $26.
If you're going to go all-out with your deep cleaning session, be sure to get bulk-size cleaners, like this orange clove-scented set from Mrs. Meyer's.
A good, quality deep clean wouldn't be complete without an extensive wash of the carpets. Plus, it helps eliminate odor and stains.
Keep your hands safe from the grime and harsh cleaning chemicals with a sturdy pair of rubber gloves. Plus, these gloves are safe for sensitive skin. Since they're latex-free, they're also safe to use if you have a latex allergy.
