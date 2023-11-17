Score the best gifts at the lowest prices with Amazon's Black Friday deals happening right now.
Amazon’s Black Friday sale just kicked off one week ahead of the official shopping holiday. Aside from Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday Sale has always been one of the retailer's biggest online events throughout the year and with deals this good, you're sure to cross several items off your holiday shopping list.
Right now, there are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. You can start saving big on every kind of holiday gift, including toys and games from popular brands like LEGO, Hot Wheels, and LOL Surprise Dolls.
Shop Amazon's Black Friday Toy Deals
We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices. If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, many toys encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery kits and jewelry-making sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also on sale to snag for less before they sell out closer to Christmas.
To spare you the time and energy, we've sifted through the almost endless Amazon Black Friday deals and found the best gifts for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best Black Friday toy deals sorted by age that will bring a smile to any kid's face.
Best Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5
Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set
Take their favorite characters with them everywhere you go with these portable Peppa Pig play figures.
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Maui The Pineapple
Kids can't get enough of the soft and cuddly Squishmallows.
Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
Consider their Halloween costumes crossed off the list with this officially licensed dress-up trunk.
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set
Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals.
Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven
For future bakers, this pretend oven will be a delight. Kids can choose from five baked goods to put into the oven to bake under a real light.
LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)
Little chefs will love this singing oven.
Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone
Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone.
Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.
Giant Candy Land Board Game
It's the classic Candy Land board game, but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.
Best Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure
The kiddos that watched The Super Mario Bros. movie on repeat will be delighted to receive this Bowser action figure.
L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
They'll have so much fun unboxing this surprise mini doll, little sister and pet that unfolds into a playset.
Faber-Castell Pottery Studio
Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also helps them customize their creations further and paint them with their favorite colors and patterns.
Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - Mixed Reality Driving Game
Part Hot Wheels racing cars, part video game, this awesome mixed-reality driving game from Hot Wheels gives you the best of both worlds.
LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built.
Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy
Now your child can have a Furby of their very own.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.
Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.
Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.
Best Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet
Get everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, a brighter display, 4 GB RAM, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and a soft-touch finish with this early Black Friday deal.
Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.
Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit
Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots.
Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones
Kids love to take pictures on smartphones and tablets, but then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore! This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale.
NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster
Those of all ages can enjoy a Nerf fight.
Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.
Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse
Make mini foods from resin and put them on display in this mini kitchen.
Galison 500 Piece Rainbow Popsicle Jigsaw Puzzle
Putting together a vibrant jigsaw puzzle is fun for the whole family.
BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers
Expressing yourself with temporary skin art is fun and easy with BodyMark because the ink dries quickly and is water resistant. Create bright, colorful temporary tattoos that can last for days and are easy to remove with soap and water.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
