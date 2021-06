Amazon's Can't Miss Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day is over, but if you're looking for new sunglasses, you don't want to miss these deals on Ray-Bans! Right now, you can snag huge discounts on Ray-Ban designer sunglasses -- some for more than $75 off -- with post-Prime Day deals.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick up a pair of Ray-Ban's Jackie Ohhs for $76 off the regular price! Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

You might not get a lightning deal, but Amazon shoppers can still find plenty of discounts across categories in the wake of the Prime Day shopping event.

Shop ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses:

Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses Amazon Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions. $145 (REGULARLY $194) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses These Ray Ban sunnies are one of the most iconic sunglasses in the world that look great on just about any face shape. Ray Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses have a timeless style. $148 (REGULARLY $211) Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $113 (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Rb2180 Round Sunglasses Amazon Rb2180 Round Sunglasses These Italian-made sunglasses are a must for any spring break road trip. Check out the 15 other colors of these round sunglasses if you don't prefer the brown color. $131 (REGULARLY $159) Buy Now

