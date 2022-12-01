Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022 — Shop Our Favorite 15 Gifts Under $50
It's time to start on your holiday shopping lists. When shopping for kids, it feels like a hot new toy comes out every few weeks, making it difficult to figure out which gifts are actually worth getting. Luckily, Amazon has just released its Toys We Love with nearly 200 picks — including more than 100 brand new toys for the 2022 holiday season.
“In 2022, we’re seeing enthusiasm for fresh toys and games from small business brands, as well as learning toys that allow kids to learn with games or arts and crafts projects,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games, in a statement. “Additionally, action characters from Marvel, Pokémon, Disney, and Star Wars are as popular as ever, for both kids and collectors. We can’t wait to see which of our favorites become the hottest gifts of the 2022 holiday season.”
Even if you're shopping on a budget, Amazon's selection of toys has beloved favorites for everyone, starting at just $6. For Star Wars fans, there's plenty of Funko Pops with their favorite characters. For the budding equestrian, there's Breyer horses. For a gift that brings the whole family together, there's plenty of interactive card and board games for all ages. To help streamline your holiday shopping lists, we've rounded up the best gifts under $50 for every kid.
Best Amazon Toys $50 and Under
Your little equestrian will adore this travel-sized unicorn stable set.
Kids and adults alike will love this Luke Skywalker Funko Pop—especially when it features Baby Yoda.
Engage their creative side with this light drawing tablet from Crayola, featuring six washable gel markers.
Engage their creative side with this affordable mermaid terrarium-designing toy, also available in unicorn and dinosaur themes.
Everyone loves Squishmallows, and this set comes with three mystery 8-inch plushies.
As Amazon's #1 Best-sellers, this LeapFrog Learning Pad would make the perfect gift for kids ages 0-2.
Treat Marvel fans to a plush Black Panther doll—press his chest to hear iconic phrases and activate his glowing purple eyes.
A magic wand that lets them transform their castle and tell fortunes makes for hours of fun.
This glow-in-the-dark magnetic tiles set lets them have hours of fun even after dark, and encourages creativity and 3D skills.
With over 15 interactive science experiments, this kit from National Geographic is both fun and educational.
Not only does this Marvel-themed card game feature their favorite characters, but it also tests their trivia skills.
Make pretend slumber parties a blast with this Baby Alive doll set, complete with bottles, diapers, a sleeping bag, hair brush, and more.
Another great option for family game night, there's a kid-friendly version of 'What Do You Meme' sans R-rated content.
Budding geologists and scientists will love this kit for cracking open real geodes that they can keep and display.
Let your kids reenact the hit movie or create their own dino adventures with this Jurassic World-themed LEGO set.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
