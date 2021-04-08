Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save Up To 60% Off Adidas Sneakers and Apparel
Now's a great time to stock up on clothes and shoes to give your wardrobe makeover for spring with all things Adidas. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is making it easy to get a fresh start for spring with deep discounts and markdowns on some of our favorite Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for mom and the whole family.
This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code needed. Get steals and deals on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Whether you're shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you want something for yourself, you're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. But there's a lot more to explore.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
If getting fit is your goal this spring, with its new guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and shop Adidas deals at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
