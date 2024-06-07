Amy Robach's parents just revealed how they felt after finding out about her relationship with T.J. Holmes.

On Thursday's episode of the news anchors' podcast, Amy & T.J., Amy's parents, Mike and Joan Robach, shared how they felt about their on-air bond evolving off-air. Amy and T.J. co-hosted Good Morning America's lunchtime hour beginning in 2020 until they lost their jobs and were replaced following their highly scrutinized workplace romance.

"That was such a gut punch," Amy said of her parents being in the city when everything went down. "It was already crazy to have the tabloids saying what they were saying, but it all broke on the day my mom and dad were flying to New York … to have them see, like not just hear how it was going or read what was happening, but to actually be in this city when everything all went to hell and you all were there when the paparazzi descended on my apartment and saw everything firsthand. And I hated that for you, that you got caught up in this just worst-case scenario situation and you were there to witness it all."

She continued, "I could only imagine, as painful as it was for me, how hard it would be if it were my daughters going through that. Like to have it happen to you is one thing. To have it happen to your child, it's a whole other thing."

Amy and T.J. made headlines in 2022 when their scandalous, private romance was revealed. More than a year later, the pair has remained strong and in love, even discussing potential marriage. But when their relationship first became public, it was a brutal time.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. - Instagram

"We were fine," Joan said. "We were just worried about you and what's the best way to show you that we loved you. And it took us a while to think through how do we show her we love her without scolding her."

Amy explained how she never felt judged by her parents.

"I've never felt more supported by the two of you than I was this past year and a half," Amy said.

T.J. asked Amy's parents how they felt at the time about her getting another divorce. Amy was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008, then tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010 before splitting in 2022.

"That did not bother us at all," Mike shared. "We had reconciled ourselves, and we had told Amy that we totally supported her in leaving that marriage. So that was not an issue at all for us."

T.J. married Marilee Fiebig in 2010 and settled their divorce in October 2023.

When Mike and Joan read the article Amy shared breaking the news that she was dating T.J., Joan revealed they were "shocked."

"I read it aloud and neither one of us said anything," Joan said, noting she and Mike were quiet for a long time on their way to New York because they were considering how to best approach Amy about it.

"For me, this was way too fast," Mike said. "We would've much preferred that the divorces had been made known publicly and finalized before you all became a couple."

But Amy reiterated that her parents immediately supported her, saying they were "her rocks."

Her parents noted they could see their spark on television, but didn't know their friendship would evolve into a relationship.

"We could see your on-camera chemistry," Mike said. "We had spent enough time with you all that we knew that you guys were in sync in a lot of ways. I think the romantic part was a little bit of a shock. I didn't see it coming."

He added, "It was I think at the time surprising. But again, one of those things when you take a step back and you think about it and you look at your on-camera chemistry and the time we spent with you, it wasn't surprising after we thought about it."

In December, ET confirmed that Amy and T.J.'s exes, Shue and Fiebig, were dating.

"Initially they had no interest in each other but bonded over the trauma from their respective breakups," the source said.

Another source told ET, "Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's relationship has surprised some close to those involved. But the relationship is not surprising because of the two's close bond as of recent, both leaning on each other in times of need, as well as their shared ideals. The two continue to stay under the radar and enjoy each other's company."

The two continue to have a private romance.

