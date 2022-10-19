Usually, we're all about finding the best deals on fall fashion, but this new collection might just be worth the splurge. Just in time for us to start making our holiday wish lists, Free People launched a one-of-a-kind collection with beloved New York-based fashion designer Anna Sui.

Best known for her mesmerizing prints and bold use of color and texture, Sui is inspired by New York's cultural underground in the 1970s. For this limited-edition collaboration, Anna Sui brings her signature prints and vintage references to Free People's modern silhouettes.

Shop the Collection

In a promotional video for the collection, Sui recalls returning home from a trip to New York at four years old and telling her grandparents she was going to move there and become a fashion designer. "What that was to me at four, I don't know because I had no idea how to design clothes," said Sui. "I did anything I could to figure out how to make it happen."

Full of moody florals and a distinctly 1970s flair, Free People x Anna Sui is at once bohemian and polished. The jewel and earth-toned color schemes along with rich fabrics such as jacquard and velvet make this collab perfect for the colder months. The limited-edition collection ranges from $38 to $998, in dress sizes XS-XL and jean sizes 00-14.

"Anything I'm inspired by, anything I'm obsessed with — I can put it into the collection and it gives me that chance to relive it and learn more about that," Sui said. "I love that — I thrive on that." From quilted jackets to blazer sets, dresses, and jeans, you can shop some of our favorite pieces from the legendary collaboration below.

Malorie Mini Dress Free People Malorie Mini Dress Layer this flower embroidered mini dress with black tights and a leather jacket for a cold weather-friendly look. $168 Buy Now

Charlie Printed Mesh Top Free People Charlie Printed Mesh Top Bring summer styles into fall by layering this mesh top under dresses and tanks, or wear it on its own with your favorite pair of pants. $78 Buy Now

Rose Garden Pants Free People Rose Garden Pants A trendy wide leg and sumptuous velvet fabric make these rose-embroidered pants an ideal statement piece for fall. $300 Buy Now

Heart Tights Free People Heart Tights Infuse any outfit with Anna Sui's signature whimsy with these heart-printed tights, available in red or black. $38 Buy Now

Lorella Top Free People Lorella Top This retro-inspired top with a tie closure and bell sleeves adds a romantic, bohemian element to your wardrobe. $298 Buy Now

Yves Sweater Free People Yves Sweater This oversized, flowing knit adds bohemian flair and some extra warmth to any outfit. $500 Buy Now

