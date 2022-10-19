Shopping

Anna Sui’s Limited-Edition Collaboration With Free People Is Here: Shop Our Favorite Fall Styles

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Usually, we're all about finding the best deals on fall fashion, but this new collection might just be worth the splurge. Just in time for us to start making our holiday wish lists, Free People launched a one-of-a-kind collection with beloved New York-based fashion designer Anna Sui

Best known for her mesmerizing prints and bold use of color and texture, Sui is inspired by New York's cultural underground in the 1970s. For this limited-edition collaboration, Anna Sui brings her signature prints and vintage references to Free People's modern silhouettes.

In a promotional video for the collection, Sui recalls returning home from a trip to New York at four years old and telling her grandparents she was going to move there and become a fashion designer. "What that was to me at four, I don't know because I had no idea how to design clothes," said Sui. "I did anything I could to figure out how to make it happen."

Full of moody florals and a distinctly 1970s flair, Free People x Anna Sui is at once bohemian and polished. The jewel and earth-toned color schemes along with rich fabrics such as jacquard and velvet make this collab perfect for the colder months. The limited-edition collection ranges from $38 to $998, in dress sizes XS-XL and jean sizes 00-14. 

"Anything I'm inspired by, anything I'm obsessed with — I can put it into the collection and it gives me that chance to relive it and learn more about that," Sui said. "I love that — I thrive on that." From quilted jackets to blazer sets, dresses, and jeans, you can shop some of our favorite pieces from the legendary collaboration below.

Malorie Mini Dress
Malorie Mini Dress
Free People
Malorie Mini Dress

Layer this flower embroidered mini dress with black tights and a leather jacket for a cold weather-friendly look.

$168
Charlie Printed Mesh Top
Charlie Printed Mesh Top
Free People
Charlie Printed Mesh Top

Bring summer styles into fall by layering this mesh top under dresses and tanks, or wear it on its own with your favorite pair of pants.

$78
Rose Garden Pants
Rose Garden Pants
Free People
Rose Garden Pants

A trendy wide leg and sumptuous velvet fabric make these rose-embroidered pants an ideal statement piece for fall.

$300
Block Party Blazer Set
Block Party Blazer Set
Free People
Block Party Blazer Set

Everyone loves a matching set, especially in a deep pink brocade-inspired print.

$298
Heart Tights
Heart Tights
Free People
Heart Tights

Infuse any outfit with Anna Sui's signature whimsy with these heart-printed tights, available in red or black.

$38
Lorella Top
Lorella Top
Free People
Lorella Top

This retro-inspired top with a tie closure and bell sleeves adds a romantic, bohemian element to your wardrobe. 

$298
Yves Sweater
Yves Sweater
Free People
Yves Sweater

This oversized, flowing knit adds bohemian flair and some extra warmth to any outfit.

$500
Anabele Bias Dress
Anabele Bias Dress
Free People
Anabele Bias Dress

A ruffled scoop neckline and figure-hugging bias-cut silhouette make this maxi dress extra flattering.

$298
Lilly Solid Velvet Top
Lilly Solid Velvet Top
Free People
Lilly Solid Velvet Top

Elegant and alluring, this velvet top features a ruffle trim and tie bow detail.

$168
Penny Pull-On Printed Flare Jeans
Penny Pull-On Printed Flare Jeans
Free People
Penny Pull-On Printed Flare Jeans

Sui elevates your basic blue jean with an exaggerated flare and a doodle-inspired print.

$198

