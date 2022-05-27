Shopping

Anthropologie Kicks Off Summer With a Huge Memorial Day Sale — Take An Extra 40% Off Clothing and Bedding

By ETonline Staff
Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale
Anthropologie

Summer is upon us and Memorial Day sales are in full swing. We're shopping the savings at Pottery Barn, SKIMS, Coach, and Nordstrom, but now Anthropologie just dropped a massive discount for its Memorial Day sale. This weekend, you can get an extra 40% off Anthropologie sale items. From furniture and bedding to wardrobe upgrades, there are double discounts on all of our favorite styles. 

Extra 40% Off Anthropologie

Whether you’re searching for the dreamiest set of bed sheets or an easy racerback tank top, you don't want to sleep on Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale. Anthropologie is known for its high quality designs and the pieces on sale are perfect for updating all your living spaces and closets this summer. 

This is a long-weekend event you don’t want to miss, so shop our top picks for the best deals at Anthropologie ahead. 

Best Clothing Deals

Hutch High-Low Wrap Midi Dress
Hutch High-Low Wrap Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Hutch High-Low Wrap Midi Dress
$210$120
Silent D Trevor Gladiator Sandals
Silent D Trevor Gladiator Sandals
Anthropologie
Silent D Trevor Gladiator Sandals
$130$90
Maeve Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Mini Dress
Maeve Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Maeve Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Mini Dress
$148$100
Maeve Cropped Striped Tank
Maeve Cropped Striped Tank
Anthropologie
Maeve Cropped Striped Tank
$48$30
Hutch Ditsy Floral Corset Mini Dress
Hutch Ditsy Floral Corset Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Hutch Ditsy Floral Corset Mini Dress
$170$100
Pilcro Sustainable Slim Boyfriend Jeans
Pilcro Sustainable Slim Boyfriend Jeans
Anthropologie
Pilcro Sustainable Slim Boyfriend Jeans
$140$80
Maeve Racerback Tank
Maeve Racerback Tank
Anthropologie
Maeve Racerback Tank

$38$30

Best Bedding Deals

Kemali Organic Cotton Sheet Set
Kemali Organic Cotton Sheet Set
Anthropologie
Kemali Organic Cotton Sheet Set
$148$118
Relaxed Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover
Relaxed Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Relaxed Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover
$198$158
Kemali Quilt
Kemali Quilt
Anthropologie
Kemali Quilt
$228$182
Anna Spiro Allegory Organic Percale Sheet Set
Anna Spiro Allegory Organic Percale Sheet Set
Anthropologie
Anna Spiro Allegory Organic Percale Sheet Set
$158$110
Woven Carolena Duvet Cover
Woven Carolena Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Woven Carolena Duvet Cover
$298$238

