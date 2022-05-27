Summer is upon us and Memorial Day sales are in full swing. We're shopping the savings at Pottery Barn, SKIMS, Coach, and Nordstrom, but now Anthropologie just dropped a massive discount for its Memorial Day sale. This weekend, you can get an extra 40% off Anthropologie sale items. From furniture and bedding to wardrobe upgrades, there are double discounts on all of our favorite styles.

Extra 40% Off Anthropologie

Whether you’re searching for the dreamiest set of bed sheets or an easy racerback tank top, you don't want to sleep on Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale. Anthropologie is known for its high quality designs and the pieces on sale are perfect for updating all your living spaces and closets this summer.

This is a long-weekend event you don’t want to miss, so shop our top picks for the best deals at Anthropologie ahead.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Bedding Deals

