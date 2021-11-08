Apple AirPods Pro Are Now 25% Off at Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale
To jump-start the upcoming holiday season, Amazon just launched 10,000+ Early Black Friday Deals with savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. It is a particularly good time to purchase a pair of AirPods because Amazon is currently featuring big discounts on multiple models, including one of the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro.
Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Throughout the pandemic, we've found that having the right tech and electronics makes a difference when it comes to being a student. Beyond being required for remote learning, the right school laptop and accessories make it easy to take notes, study, stay in touch with friends and family, and -- of course -- to watch the latest TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and more once the school day has ended.
Below, shop the best Apple AirPods deals available on Amazon now, plus more tech deals for your loved ones.
