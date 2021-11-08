Shopping

Apple AirPods Pro Are Now 25% Off at Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale

By Fox Van Allen‍
To jump-start the upcoming holiday season, Amazon just launched 10,000+ Early Black Friday Deals with savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. It is a particularly good time to purchase a pair of AirPods because Amazon is currently featuring big discounts on multiple models, including one of the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Throughout the pandemic, we've found that having the right tech and electronics makes a difference when it comes to being a student. Beyond being required for remote learning, the right school laptop and accessories make it easy to take notes, study, stay in touch with friends and family, and -- of course -- to watch the latest TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and more once the school day has ended.

Below, shop the best Apple AirPods deals available on Amazon now, plus more tech deals for your loved ones. 

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
The trendy Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$250$190
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. 
$200$149
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
The most affordable wired charging Apple AirPods are marked down by over 30% off. 
$159$119
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. 
$549$479
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
This Kindle is waterproof and has a single battery that'll last weeks, reducing friction when it comes to reading homework. 
$130$90
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag
If your kids are going back to in-person learning, Apple AirTags can help you (and help them) keep track of their belongings. 
$29
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose via Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones
When it comes to over-the-ear, noise-cancelling headphones, it’s hard to beat the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Sound quality, as you would expect from the Bose name, is excellent, and the reviewers rave about how good its noise cancellation is. Battery life clocks in around 20 hours.
$299$199
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet comes in blue, pink and purple, and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, which features more than 20,000 apps, games, books, and more.  
$140$70
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Tiger
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
This Amazon Echo device is one of the cutest smart home devices available. 
$60$35
Apple MacBook Pro
Apple MacBook Pro
Apple via Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro
OK, yes, some students really do need a powerful laptop -- especially those editing images and video. Almost as light as the Apple MacBook Air, the 2020 MacBook Pro, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features an aluminum-body design, 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s battery lasts about 20 hours.
$1,299$1,199
Mophie Powerstation Battery
Mophie powerstation power bank
Mophie via Amazon
Mophie Powerstation Battery
There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds 10,000mAh of charge -- enough to restore your iPhone or Android phone to 100 percent battery life multiple times no matter where you are. The power bank features both USB-A and USB-C ports.
$50$35
Laptop Backpack with USB Charging
Laptop Backpack with USB Charging
Amazon
Laptop Backpack with USB Charging
There’s a lot to like about this high-tech, budget backpack. The combination-lock-protected laptop compartment is spacious enough to hold up to 17.3-inch screens. But the best feature here is the USB charging port -- put the Mophie Powerstation above (or another similar power bank) in the pocket, connect it, and you’re truly ready to charge on the go.
$49$24
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
Amazon
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
Graphing calculators are required for many college and college-bound students. Texas Instruments has been making some of the most popular graphing calculators for decades and this is the best seller on Amazon. There are plenty of colors to choose from (and the price depends on the color!). 
$150$125
Fire 7 Tablet
Fire 7 tablet
Amazon
Fire 7 Tablet
A new tablet doesn't have to break the bank! 
$50
Selfie Light Ring
Selfie Light Ring
Amazon
Selfie Light Ring
Want to know the secret to looking better during Zoom calls? It’s all about the lightning. This rechargeable clip-on light with three brightness settings illuminates your face from multiple angles, eliminating shadows. It’s a must-have for taking great looking Instagram selfies and TikTok videos, too.
$13
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
Most students need a laptop of some type for school, but few need an expensive machine. This 11.6-inch HD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage offers all the basics: access to Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs, games and more. This touchscreen easily transitions between laptop mode and tablet mode, so it’s a great choice for streaming Netflix in the dorm after all the homework is done. Right now, you can get it for almost $100 off the regular price. 
$320$226
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker is known for inexpensive electronics. Not only are its noise cancelling headphones on sale, they also have more than 27,000 global reviews with an average of 4.5 stars. 
$60$50

