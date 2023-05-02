Memorial Day is quickly approaching and with it comes the unofficial beginning of summer. As we start to gear up for summer vacations, it helps to stand out from the crowd when it comes to your luggage. Rather than packing a suitcase that's impossible to distinguish from the hundreds of others at the airport, Away just dropped a Neon Collection of suitcases and travel accessories that will won't get lost in the mix at baggage claim.

Shop the Neon Collection

Whether you’re looking to go visit family members or go on vacation, Away has got you covered with its latest luggage collection. Inspired by long days, hot nights, and bold colors, the brand's most eye-catching suitcases yet come in Paradise Pink and Kiwi hues that are perfect for summer. Away's most popular designs are available in the new hues, including the Bigger Carry-On, the Large checked bag, and the Cosmetics Bag.

Fully embrace the Barbiecore trend with Away's Neon Collection's belt bag and coordinating Packing Cubes that come in complementary shades of neon pink, orange, green and yellow. The entire limited-edition Neon Collection is available to shop at Away now. Check out all the new pieces below before sizes and styles sell out.

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On Perfect for longer trips, the Bigger Carry-On is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and still lightweight to pop easily onto a train or into a car. $315 Shop Now

The Large Away The Large Away's biggest suitcase is a lightweight yet durable bag that is built to last, with thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride. Its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $395 Shop Now

The Cosmetics Bag Away The Cosmetics Bag A detachable brush roll snaps to the top lid to keep makeup brushes separate, while the bottom spill-proof compartment features neoprene and clear zip pockets for added storage and accessibility. $85 Shop Now

The Everywhere Sling Bag Away The Everywhere Sling Bag Go hands-free with The Everywhere Sling Bag. It features two main compartments and two interior pockets, plus an easy access back pocket for your phone or passport. $85 Shop Now

