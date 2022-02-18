Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets are 40% Off at Nordstrom's Winter Sale

It's no secret that Barefoot Dreams has cornered the market on everything plush, lush and comfy -- and right now you can score the cozy brand's blankets for 40% off at Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

Following the success of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where Barefoot Dreams throws, cardigans, pillows and more items flew off the shelves, two blankets are now 40% off. The CozyChic Throw Blanket is on sale for $88 (discounted from $147), while the In the Wild Throw Blanket is priced at $108 (discounted from $180). Additional Barefoot Dreams blankets are also on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

It won't take long to add yourself to the list of Barefoot Dreams fans, which already includes stars like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian is also a Barefoot Dreams lover, as are Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell.

Shop the Barefoot Dreams throws at Nordstrom Rack below.

