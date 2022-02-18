Shopping

Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets are 40% Off at Nordstrom's Winter Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams

It's no secret that Barefoot Dreams has cornered the market on everything plush, lush and comfy -- and right now you can score the cozy brand's blankets for 40% off at Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Following the success of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where Barefoot Dreams throws, cardigans, pillows and more items flew off the shelves, two blankets are now 40% off. The CozyChic Throw Blanket is on sale for $88 (discounted from $147), while the In the Wild Throw Blanket is priced at $108 (discounted from $180). Additional Barefoot Dreams blankets are also on sale at Nordstrom Rack. 

CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
CozyChic Throw Blanket
$147$88
In the Wild Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
In the Wild Throw Blanket
$180$108

It won't take long to add yourself to the list of Barefoot Dreams fans, which already includes stars like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian is also a Barefoot Dreams lover, as are Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell

Shop the Barefoot Dreams throws at Nordstrom Rack below. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
This ultra-soft blanket is 45" wide and 60" long, and comes in seven different colors. 
$98$60
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
We love the stylish stripe on this throw. 
$120$70
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
The supersoft and luxurious coziness that Barefoot Dreams is known for is now available in a newborn set perfect for babies. 
$134$80

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

The 'Perfect' Work from Home Desk on Amazon, According to Shoppers

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

 