Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas earrings and Christmas jewelry.
While it may only be November, it's starting to feel like the most wonderful time of year. BaubleBar's Holiday Collection is back for 2023 with best-sellers and new unbelievably cute Christmas jewelry. Accessorize for the holiday season with BaubleBar's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings, bracelets, and ornaments that make the perfect holiday gifts.
Shop BaubleBar's Holiday Collection
It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings and Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween earrings.
If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2023 Holiday Collection. With everything from candy cane hoops to Santa Claus clip-ons for kids, the new collection also includes brand new holiday-themed Disney gifts that are especially stylish.
To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's new merry and bright collection. Shop them all below.
BaubleBar Holiday Jewelry
Mint To Be Earrings
Give your hoops a holiday makeover with the Mint To Be Earrings. Equal parts festive and chic, these earrings are fastened with post back closures, so they'll stay put all day.
Merry And Bright Earring Set
Complete with three pairs of tiny, colorful Christmas lights, these earrings look adorable stacked together or split apart.
Got It In The Bag Earrings
Featuring vibrant enamel and gold plating, these Santa drop earrings are made for every holiday occasion. Plus, they're embellished with delicate glass stones for that extra spirited sparkle.
Let There Be Light Earring Set
This subtly spirited set includes both crawler earrings and a cuff in the shape of adorable little Christmas string lights. Trim the tree (and your ears) with these inventive pieces.
Merry & Bright Kids' Pisa Bracelet Set
This set comes with five unique gold beaded bracelets. Each bracelet is complete with a Christmas-themed bead in the center. Gift as a set to your little one, or split them apart to gift to them and all of their friends.
Boughs Of Holly Earrings
Pair these wreath earrings with your favorite Christmas sweater for a style that's sure to bring holiday cheer.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Earrings
Break out the cookies and milk, you're ready for Saint Nick's arrival with these fun and festive statement earrings that feature crystal encrusted accents for a spirited sparkle.
BaubleBar Ornaments
Enjoy 20% off BaubleBar's custom gifts with code HURRY. These deals are only around for a limited time, so be sure to save on ornaments, blankets, phone cases and personalized jewelry before it's too late.
Home Sweet Home Custom Ornament
Customize this Gingerbread house with your name or initials and use it as a ornament, gift tag, table setting, stocking label, and more.
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..
That's A Wrap Custom Ornament
Available in three different color prints, this ornament makes the perfect gift to newlyweds, new homeowners, etc.
Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.
Hung With Care Initial Ornament
Add some bling to your Christmas tree this holiday season.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gifts
Customize Holiday Gifts for Everyone at BaubleBar's Black Friday Sale: Ornaments, Jewelry, Blankets and More
Sales & Deals
Balsam Hill's Best-Selling Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Home
The Best Christmas Decor Ideas We Discovered on TikTok, From Viral Christmas Trees to Velvet Ornaments
Sales & Deals
Prime Members Can Save Up to 60% On Artificial Christmas Trees at Amazon's Holiday Sale
Sales & Deals
So Many Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 80% Off at Wayfair's Black Friday Sale Right Now
Sales & Deals
The 30 Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon: Shop Beauty, Tech, Clothing, Kitchenware and More
Gifts
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Funko Pop Gifts: Save on Pop-Culture Figures, Advent Calendars and More
Gifts