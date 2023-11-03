'Below Deck' Season 11 Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the New Teaser

Below Deck is making its return! On Friday, the first day of BravoCon, the network announced that its hit series will return for season 11 on Feb. 5.

The network also unveiled the first teaser for the season, which shows Captain Kerry Titheradge leaving the Nordic Sea of Below Deck Adventure to helm M/Y St. David in Grenada.

"I have big shoes to fill, but I like it that way," Capt. Kerry says in the teaser. "We all have good days, full of rainbows, unicorns, and then we have some bad days, right? But I expect perfection."

Capt. Kerry Titheradge - Bravo

The teaser also promises drama among the guests -- some of who decide to hook up in the hot tub -- and the crew. Then there's deckhand Kyle Stillie and stew Barbie Pascual who "are screwing like dogs," according to some of their co-workers.

Deckhand Kyle Stillie - Bravo

"What happens in Grenada," one person exclaims, "stays in f**king Grenada."

Bravo

Then there's Chef Anthony Iracane, who cooks up a filet that one guest describes as "some chewy a** s**t."

Chef Anthony Iracane - Bravo

Things aren't well between Capt. Kerry and Chief Stew Fraser Olender, as the former man tells the latter man, "I am so f**king mad. It's a total disregard of my authority."

Chief Stew Fraser Olender - Bravo

Lots of tears ensue among the crew, which is rounded out by deckhands Marie "Sunny" Marquis and stews Cat Baugh and Xandi Olivier, causing one person to speculate, "I think this boat has a curse."

Deckhand Marie "Sunny" Marquis - Bravo

In the season 11 description, Bravo describes Capt. Kerry as "a disciplined and fair leader," who relies on the returning Fraser and Ben Willoughby to help the new staff find their way around the massive 197 ft. vessel.

Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby - Bravo

In his second season as Chief Stew, Fraser vows to be a firmer leader by delegating more and not worrying himself with befriending his stews. However, his new leadership style may not be enough to wrangle the strong personalities in his department.

Stew Xandi Olivier - Bravo

On deck, Ben's firsthand experience with the ship causes a rift with his Bosun, Jared Woodin.

Bosun Jared Woodin - Bravo

Meanwhile, Chef Anthony, a Miami restaurateur from France, hopes to breathe new life into the galley. But when a messy kitchen catches Capt. Kerry's eye during the first charter, the galley reaches a boiling point.

Stew Cat Baugh - Bravo

Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada.

Season 11 of Below Deck will premiere Monday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

