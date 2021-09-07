Shopping

Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Easy

By ETonline Staff
Air purifiers are the home essential of the moment. Ongoing wildfires that are devastating California, Oregon and Colorado are also causing smoke pollution across the United States -- and there's no wonder that more people are turning to air purifiers to ensure that the indoor air quality within their homes is clean and protected.

Beyond working to mitigate the effects brought forth by wildfire smoke, air purifiers also act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other polluting particles throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment -- with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home.

To help you find the right air purifier for your home, ET Style has rounded up some of the most popular (and effective) machines available, including top-rated filters from Dyson, Molekule and Amazon, among others.

Browse through our top air purifier picks below. Looking for other ways to protect your body from polluted air? Shop celeb-approved face masks and the best face masks for kids.

Molekule Air PRO Purifier
Molekule Air PRO Purifier
Molekule
Molekule Air PRO Purifier
The Molekule Air PRO Purifier can destroy pollutants in spaces of up to 1,000 square ft., all while boasting a refined particle sensor and the title of patented PECO technology -- meaning it can destroy mold, pet dander, harmful particles or chemicals, viruses and any other lingering pollutant or allergen in the air.
$1,049 AT MOLEKULE
Molekule Air Purifier
Molekule Air Purifier
Molekule
Molekule Air Purifier
This air filtration system has over a thousand 4-star reviews and works to destroy any existing pollutants within spaces of up to 600 sq. ft. Plus, it also boasts a filter auto-refill program and does not emit ozone.
$699 AT MOLEKULE
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Air Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Air Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Air Purifying Fan
Dyson's high-quality filtration technology can remove 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as tiny as 0.3 microns.
$300 AT DYSON (REGULARLY $400)
Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter
Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier with True HEPA
Walmart
Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter
The highlight of this air purifying system is its energy-saving eco-mode that improves the product efficiency while still delivering a great clean air delivery rate.
$200 AT WALMART
OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro Ionizer
OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro Ionizer
Amazon
OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro Ionizer
With this air filter, negative ions work to remove airborne irritants like pet dander, smoke and dust through a carbon filtration and ozone power system.
$60 AT AMAZON
Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter
Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA filter
Walmart
Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter
This simple room air purifier boasts a great clean air delivery rate and works to combat common allergens.
$215 AT WALMART
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode
Walmart
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode
This energy-star certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful odors.
$201 AT WALMART
Shark® Air Purifier 4 with True HEPA
Shark® Air Purifier 4 with True HEPA
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shark® Air Purifier 4 with True HEPA
This purifier from Shark features four fans and a 3-stage True HEPA filtration with odor protection.
$300 AT BED BATH & BEYOND (REGULARLY $350)
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer
Amazon
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer
According to the retailer, this True HEPA air filter can reduce up to "99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens."
$85 AT AMAZON
LEVOIT Air Purifier
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon
LEVOIT Air Purifier
This budget-friendly filtration system works as a high-efficiency air purifier that will circulate a room over four times per hour to ensure full effectiveness.
$90 AT AMAZON

