Best Amazon Deals on Adidas -- Save Up To 60% Off Sneakers and Apparel

The Amazon New Year, New You Deals are here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family all month long for the New Year Sale.

The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code is needed. Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand at Amazon New Year, New You Deals event. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.

The Amazon New Year, New You Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon New Year sale, including electronics, home decor,, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, leggings, kids shoes, jewelry, luggage, fitness trackers, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and shop Adidas deals at Amazon's New Year, New You Deals.

adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes Amazon adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes Available in a Navy and Green, these Stan Smith Adidas Tennis Sneakers are a must-buy at 40% off, while supplies last. $48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie Amazon Adidas Women's Essentials Linear Hoodie This comfortable cotton blend essential hoodie by Adidas is designed to be worn before or after a workout. This zip front hoodie featuring the adidas logo on the sleeve is available in 18 other color options. $20.04 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Amazon Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Kick your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers. REGULARLY $230 $150.54 at Amazon

Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights Amazon Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry. $30.30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Essentials Cuffed Pants Amazon Adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Essentials Cuffed Pants Stylish pants for any day! These Trefoil Essential Adidas Cuffed Pants have a comfort fit making them perfect for lounging around or working out. $43.28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Swimsuit Amazon adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Swimsuit This Adidas Originals Swimsuit has a low cut back and a round neck. $32.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks Amazon Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away. $18.34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are designed to honor tennis. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles. $60.17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Adidas Essentials Track Jacket Amazon Adidas Essentials Track Jacket In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Adidas T10 Pants Amazon Adidas T10 Pants Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants at $15 off the regular price with Amazon's latest deals. These iconic pants are a great fit for women of all sizes. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon Adidas Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt This Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is a classic pieces of Adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during this Amazon sale. STARTING AT $28.66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers provide freedom of movement and feature a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement. $54.37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Amazon Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. $35.44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Amazon Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra This Adidas medium support, compression fit sports bra features mesh inserts for breathability and Aeroready technology to absorb moisture and help keep you dry. $27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas Amazon Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas Mirror basketball legends in these shiny patent leather sneakers designed as a nod to the classic Adidas basketball shoes. They feature a rubber sole and lightweight cushioning so you can dunk in style and comfort. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank Amazon Adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank The Adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank is perfect simple workouts. It features a v-neck with a racerback style and cutout accents. $48 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag Amazon Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

